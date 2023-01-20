Kenny Loggins Announces Farewell 'This Is It' Tour

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins has announced his farewell tour.

The "This Is It" tour will kick off on March 10 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota, Florida, and will include stops in New Orleans, Chicago, and Los Angeles metro areas among many others throughout 2023.

"It's been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I'm fortunate to have had such a long touring career," Loggins says. "I don't see this as the end of my professional career, but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring."

Loggins stressed that there was no overarching reason to say farewell to touring, other than "after spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home."

The farewell tour will be a set of brand-new, career-spanning stage shows, according to him.



"I'll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music. This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts," Loggins says.

Yacht Rock Revue will support Loggins on select dates.

Public on sale of tickets is scheduled for January 20.

KL Connection (Fan Club) members and the public will have an opportunity to also purchase one of two VIP packages being offered: the Footloose VIP package, which comes with a premium seat and exclusively designed merch offering; or the "This Is It" package which offers purchasers an inside look into Kenny's world on the road with a guided backstage tour, access to sound check, group photo with Kenny, and special autographed items.

Tour Dates:

March 10 - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall - Sarasota, FL

March 12 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

March 26 - Good Life Festival - Queen Creek, AZ

April 28 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

April 30 - New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival - New Orleans, LA

June 15 - Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA

June 17 - Virginia Arts Festival - Williamsburg, VA^

August 17 - Family Arena - St. Charles, MO

August 19 - Ravinia Festival - Highland Park, IL^

October 14 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, CA

October 27 - YouTube Theater - Inglewood, CA

(Photo: Leslie Hassler)

