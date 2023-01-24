Pantera Announce 2023 North American Tour With Lamb Of God

Pantera have announced plans to embark on a tour of North America this summer with Lamb of God as special guests.

The 20-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, July 28, in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake, making stops in Milwaukee, Toronto, Austin, Denver, and more before wrapping up in Bristow, Virginia, on September 15 at Jiffy Lube Live.

The tour will include original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante paying homage to the late Abbott Brothers, who founded the band in the 1980s.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

Pantera 2023 North American Tour Dates:

May 20 - Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

July 13 - Cadott, WI @ Rockfest

July 15 - Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration

July 28 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion At Star Lake

July 29 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 31 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 2 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 4 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium [with Metallica]

Aug 5 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug 6 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion At Montage Mountain

Aug 8 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater At Lakeview

Aug 9 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 11 - Montreal, QC @ Olympique Stadium [with Metallica]

Aug 12 - Toronto @ Budweiser Stage

Aug 15 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug 17 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug 18 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium [with Metallica]

Aug 20 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 23 - Denver @ Ball Arena

Aug 25 - Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium [with Metallica]

Aug 26 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 29 - Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug 31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sep 1 - Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium [with Metallica]

Sep 3 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma

Sep 7 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sep 8 - Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sep 10 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival [with Metallica]

Sep 12 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sep 14 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater At Virginia Beach

Sep 15 - Bristow, VA @Jiffy Lube Live

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

Oct 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

Nov 3 - St. Louis @ The Dome At America's Center [with Metallica]

Nov 10 - Detroit @ Ford Field

(Photo: Johnny Perilla)

