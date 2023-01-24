Pantera Announce 2023 North American Tour With Lamb Of God

Pantera have announced plans to embark on a tour of North America this summer with Lamb of God as special guests.
The 20-city tour kicks off on Tuesday, July 28, in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake, making stops in Milwaukee, Toronto, Austin, Denver, and more before wrapping up in Bristow, Virginia, on September 15 at Jiffy Lube Live.
The tour will include original members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown joined by guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante paying homage to the late Abbott Brothers, who founded the band in the 1980s.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.
Pantera 2023 North American Tour Dates:
May 20 - Daytona, FL @ Welcome To Rockville
July 13 - Cadott, WI @ Rockfest
July 15 - Mansfield, OH @ Inkcarceration
July 28 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion At Star Lake
July 29 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 31 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 2 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug 4 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium [with Metallica]
Aug 5 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug 6 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion At Montage Mountain
Aug 8 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater At Lakeview
Aug 9 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug 11 - Montreal, QC @ Olympique Stadium [with Metallica]
Aug 12 - Toronto @ Budweiser Stage
Aug 15 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug 17 - Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug 18 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium [with Metallica]
Aug 20 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 23 - Denver @ Ball Arena
Aug 25 - Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium [with Metallica]
Aug 26 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 29 - Salt Lake City @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug 31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sep 1 - Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium [with Metallica]
Sep 3 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma
Sep 7 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sep 8 - Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sep 10 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival [with Metallica]
Sep 12 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sep 14 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater At Virginia Beach
Sep 15 - Bristow, VA @Jiffy Lube Live
Sep 23 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
Oct 7 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
Nov 3 - St. Louis @ The Dome At America's Center [with Metallica]
Nov 10 - Detroit @ Ford Field
