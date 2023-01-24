Zach Bryan Announces 2023 'Burn, Burn, Burn Tour'

Rising country superstar Zach Bryan plans to embark on a North American tour in 2023.
The "Burn, Burn, Burn Tour" kicks off on May 10 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia, and concludes at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 30. The trek will also include several festival appearances.
"I've tried my best to make tickets as affordable as possible for the Burn, Burn, Burn Tour," Bryan said in a new video making the announcement.
Tickets for most non-festival dates will be sold via Fair AXS, in keeping with Bryan's dislike of Ticketmaster and its pricing methods.
Fans can register for the chance to buy at www.axs.com/zachbryan through January 29 at 10 p.m. ET. Those who are randomly selected will be able to buy tickets that range between $40 and $130, with service fees of $10 to $20 per ticket.
Burn, Burn, Burn Tour dates:
April 15 - Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn Festival*
May 10 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
May 12 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center
May 13 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
May 15 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
May 19 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 20 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
May 23 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 24 - N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
May 26 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
May 28 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
May 31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
June 2 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
June 3 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival*
June 23 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
June 26 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 27 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest*
July 13 - Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout*
July 14-16 - Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival*
July 20-July 22 - Cullman, AL @ Rock the South*
Aug. 5 - St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival*
Aug. 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Aug. 11 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Aug. 14 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Aug. 17 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
Aug. 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 20 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena
Aug. 21 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 25 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
Aug. 27 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
Aug. 29 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 30 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
*festival date
(Photo: Samuel Elkins)
