Zach Bryan Announces 2023 'Burn, Burn, Burn Tour'

Rising country superstar Zach Bryan plans to embark on a North American tour in 2023.

The "Burn, Burn, Burn Tour" kicks off on May 10 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia, and concludes at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 30. The trek will also include several festival appearances.

"I've tried my best to make tickets as affordable as possible for the Burn, Burn, Burn Tour," Bryan said in a new video making the announcement.

Tickets for most non-festival dates will be sold via Fair AXS, in keeping with Bryan's dislike of Ticketmaster and its pricing methods.

Fans can register for the chance to buy at www.axs.com/zachbryan through January 29 at 10 p.m. ET. Those who are randomly selected will be able to buy tickets that range between $40 and $130, with service fees of $10 to $20 per ticket.

Burn, Burn, Burn Tour dates:

April 15 - Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn Festival*

May 10 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

May 12 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

May 13 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

May 15 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

May 19 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 20 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

May 23 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 24 - N. Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 26 - Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

May 28 - London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

May 31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

June 2 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

June 3 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival*

June 23 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

June 26 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 27 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 7 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest*

July 13 - Chicago, IL @ Windy City Smokeout*

July 14-16 - Whitefish, MT @ Under the Big Sky Festival*

July 20-July 22 - Cullman, AL @ Rock the South*

Aug. 5 - St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival*

Aug. 7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug. 11 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Aug. 14 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Aug. 17 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 20 - Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena

Aug. 21 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Aug. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 25 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Aug. 27 - Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

Aug. 29 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Aug. 30 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

*festival date

(Photo: Samuel Elkins)

