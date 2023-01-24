logo
Breaking News
  

UK Orders Book Balance Falls, Cost Pressures Ease: CBI

By Midhin P.K.  ✉   | Published:
ukgdp oct10 24jan23 lt

UK manufacturing output and orders remained stable in the three months to January, while average unit costs grew at the slowest pace since April 2021, the latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry, or CBI, and Accenture showed on Tuesday.

Output volumes were almost stable in the quarter to January, with a weighted balance of -1 percent versus -9 percent in the three months to December. The survey showed that firms expect volumes to increase briskly in the next three months.

Total order book balance fell further below normal to -17 percent from -6 percent in October, suggesting that output has held up in part due to manufacturers tackling backlogs of work. Economists had expected a balance of -8. However, manufacturers expect new orders to rise over the next three months with a balance of +9 percent.

Average cost growth remained exceptionally strong in the three months to January, but the rate of inflation was the slowest since April 2021. The corresponding balance eased to 64 from 82.

The slowdown in inflation from record highs was attributed to an easing trend in global supply chain pressures, labor shortages and energy costs.

Read more: UK Private Sector Shrinks Most In 2 Years

"But there are signs that demand is easing too, with order books weakening sharply, spare capacity in the manufacturing sector rising and the share of firms citing the strength of sales or orders as a potential constraint on output rising to its highest in almost two years," Anna Leach, CBI Deputy Chief Economist, said.

Looking ahead, cost growth is expected to slow further in the quarter to April and the corresponding survey balance was 53.

Domestic selling price inflation was also the weakest since July 2021, but it is expected to rise in the upcoming quarter.

Business confidence and export optimism continued to deteriorate, but less intensely than in the previous survey, though firms expect staff levels to rise in the next three months.

Read more: UK Jobless Rate Remains Unchanged

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Johnson & Johnson Q4 Profit Down 26%, But Adj. EPS Tops Estimates
Healthcare company Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday reported that profit for fourth quarter declined 25.9 percent from last year, reflecting a sales decline and higher provisions for income taxes. Adjusted earnings per share topped analysts' expectations, while quarterly revenues missed it by a whisker. The company also initiated operational earnings forecast for the full-year 2023.
SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Nut Products Recalled
Seattle, Washington-based SkinnyDipped has recalled a limited quantity of dark chocolate nut products due to an undeclared peanut allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall involves SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almond 3.5oz and SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel Cashew 3.5oz.
Amazon Pharmacy Unveils RxPass For Prime Members
E-commerce major Amazon announced that Amazon Pharmacy has introduced RxPass, which offers unlimited prescription medications for only $5 a month, exclusively for Prime Members. Starting Tuesday in most U.S. States, RxPass will give patients affordable access to commonly prescribed generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions, including high blood pressure, anxiety,...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap