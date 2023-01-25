Market Snapshot

World mostly traded in the red zone on Wednesday amidst anxiety ahead of the release of the preliminary fourth quarter G.D.P. estimates from the U.S. The readings are expected to set the context for the next review by the FOMC in the beginning of February. Most recent corporate earnings updates as well as fears of the ECB's hawkish approach also weighed on sentiment.

Major European benchmarks are trading in negative territory despite the Ifo climate for Germany coming stronger than expectations. Wall Street Futures indicate losses on opening. Asian stocks finished mixed whilst China and Hong Kong remain closed for the Lunar holidays.

The Dollar rebounded amidst renewed fears about the Fed's likely monetary policy path. Bond yields continued to ease. Crude oil prices slumped as a higher-than-expected rise in crude oil inventories in the U.S. dampened hopes of a global boost in oil demand. Gold dropped amidst the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies plunged.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,559.40, down 0.52%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,987.70, down 0.73%

Germany's DAX at 15,033.25, down 0.40%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,746.74, down 0.14%

France's CAC 40 at 7,021.74, down 0.41%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,132.05, down 0.50%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,395.01, up 0.35%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,468.30, down 0.30%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,264.81, up 0.76% (January 20)

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,044.65, up 1.82% (January 20)

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0869, down 0.15%

GBPUSD at 1.2300, down 0.23%

USDJPY at 130.04, down 0.08%

AUDUSD at 0.7089, up 0.60%

USDCAD at 1.3378, up 0.06%

Dollar Index at 102.08, up 0.16%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.434%, down 0.94%

Germany at 2.1095%, down 2.29%

France at 2.549%, down 1.81%

U.K. at 3.2320%, down 1.43%

Japan at 0.436%, up 0.00%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $86.15, up 0.02%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $80.19, up 0.07%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,926.25, down 0.47%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $22,584.33, down 1.57%

Ethereum at $1,545.61, down 4.90%

BNB at $300.39, down 4.68%

XRP at $0.4056, down 4.34%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3556, down 6.29%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com