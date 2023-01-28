Coheed And Cambria Announce 2023 North American Tour

Coheed and Cambria have announced a massive North American trek, called the "Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind" tour.

During the tour, the band will perform their album No World For Tomorrow in its entirety as well as songs from their most recent album Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind.

Special guest Deafheaven will provide support across the tour.

The tour kicks off on April 28 at The NorVa in Norfolk, Virginia, and concludes at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, on October 7.

Tickets for the public go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. local.

The band also shared an official performance video for their single "Beautiful Losers." Filmed while the band was on tour in Germany, the live performance clip shows the bond between the band and their fans around the world.

Coheed and Cambria, Deafheaven 2023 tour dates:

Apr 28 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

Apr 30 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

May 01 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

May 03 - The Rooftop at Pier 17 - New York, NY

May 04 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

May 05 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC

May 07 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

May 09 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH

May 10 - Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

May 12 - The Cotillion Ballroom - Wichita, KS

May 14 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

May 15 - House of Blues - Dallas, TX

May 17 - Stubb's - Austin, TX

May 18 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

May 20 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

Sep 06 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

Sep 09 - Avondale Brewing Company - Birmingham, AL

Sep 10 - The Fillmore New Orleans - New Orleans, LA

Sep 11 - The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

Sep 13 - The Admiral - Omaha, NE

Sep 15 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

Sep 16 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

Sep 18 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

Sep 19 - Riviera Theater - Chicago, IL

Sep 23 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

Sep 24 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Sep 26 - Knitting Factory Boise - Boise, ID

Sep 27 - The Wilma - Missoula, MT

Sep 29 - Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA

Sep 30 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

Oct 02 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

Oct 03 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

Oct 04 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

Oct 07 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

(Photo: Jimmy Fontaine)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News