ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announces 2023 U.K., European Tour Dates

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons has announced 2023 U.K. and European tour dates.

Gibbons' livewire solo band will appear at select European venues in late spring and early summer of 2023.

The trio, headed by Gibbons on guitar and vocals, drummer Matt Sorum and lefty guitarist Austin Hanks, who has worked with Gibbons previously, provides the heavy bottom and rhythm for the ensemble.

The new tour brings Gibbons and company to 12 countries with 20 performance dates during the four-week span starting June 10 in Solvesborg, Sweden. The concert and festival dates are spread across Finland, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, U.K., France, Belgium and concludes at the Bospop Festival in Wert, Netherlands, on July 9.

"The recent run with ZZ was a grand time and we thought to take the energy with our alter ego to 'get down' all the way around. That's THIS tour…! We're really cooking and looking to bring the BFG experience forward to all our friends in Europe and the U.K. See you soon," Gibbons said.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Tour dates:

June 10 Solvesborg, Sweden / Sweden Rock Fest.

June 12 Tampere, Finland / Tampere Hall

June 13 Helsinki Finland / House of Culture

June 15 Oslo, Norway / Sentrum Scene

June 17 Copenhagen, Denmark / Copenhell Festival

June 19 Hamburg, Germany / Grosse Freiheit

June 20 Frankfurt, Germany / Batschkapp

June 21 Nurenburg, Germany / Lowensaal

June 23 Leipzig, Germany / Parkbuhne

June 24 Cologne, Germany / E-Werk

June 25 Winterbach, Germany / Salier Halle

June 26 Praha, Czech Rep. /O2 Universium

June 28 Vienna, Austria / Gasometer

June 29 Zurich, Switzerland / Volkshaus

July 2 London, UK / O2 Shepard's Bush Empire

July 3 Birmingham, UK / O2 Institute Birmingham

July 5 Albi, France / Festival Pause Guitare

July 6 Paris, France / Olympia

July 9 Wert, Netherlands / Bospop Festival

July 11 Bournemouth, UK / O2 Academy Bournemouth

(Photo: Blain Clausen)

