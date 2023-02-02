ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Announces 2023 U.K., European Tour Dates

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons has announced 2023 U.K. and European tour dates.
Gibbons' livewire solo band will appear at select European venues in late spring and early summer of 2023.
The trio, headed by Gibbons on guitar and vocals, drummer Matt Sorum and lefty guitarist Austin Hanks, who has worked with Gibbons previously, provides the heavy bottom and rhythm for the ensemble.
The new tour brings Gibbons and company to 12 countries with 20 performance dates during the four-week span starting June 10 in Solvesborg, Sweden. The concert and festival dates are spread across Finland, Norway, Denmark, Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, U.K., France, Belgium and concludes at the Bospop Festival in Wert, Netherlands, on July 9.
"The recent run with ZZ was a grand time and we thought to take the energy with our alter ego to 'get down' all the way around. That's THIS tour…! We're really cooking and looking to bring the BFG experience forward to all our friends in Europe and the U.K. See you soon," Gibbons said.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now.
Tour dates:
June 10 Solvesborg, Sweden / Sweden Rock Fest.
June 12 Tampere, Finland / Tampere Hall
June 13 Helsinki Finland / House of Culture
June 15 Oslo, Norway / Sentrum Scene
June 17 Copenhagen, Denmark / Copenhell Festival
June 19 Hamburg, Germany / Grosse Freiheit
June 20 Frankfurt, Germany / Batschkapp
June 21 Nurenburg, Germany / Lowensaal
June 23 Leipzig, Germany / Parkbuhne
June 24 Cologne, Germany / E-Werk
June 25 Winterbach, Germany / Salier Halle
June 26 Praha, Czech Rep. /O2 Universium
June 28 Vienna, Austria / Gasometer
June 29 Zurich, Switzerland / Volkshaus
July 2 London, UK / O2 Shepard's Bush Empire
July 3 Birmingham, UK / O2 Institute Birmingham
July 5 Albi, France / Festival Pause Guitare
July 6 Paris, France / Olympia
July 9 Wert, Netherlands / Bospop Festival
July 11 Bournemouth, UK / O2 Academy Bournemouth
(Photo: Blain Clausen)
