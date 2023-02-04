The Who Announce U.K. Summer Tour, New Live Album

Legendary rock band The Who have announced a U.K. summer tour and a new live album.

The Who will perform with a full orchestra with shows scheduled to be held between July 6 and 23 in Hull, Edinburgh, London, Derby, Badminton, Durham, St Helens and Brighton.

The 2023 U.K. tour will feature The Who's full live band comprised of guitarist/backup singer Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, second keyboardist Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey and backing vocals by Billy Nicholls, along with orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will join them across all regional shows except for The O2 London and Edinburgh Castle dates.

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and the band will be performing music from throughout the Who's nearly 60-year career, including sections devoted to classic albums Tommy and Quadrophenia as well as other beloved tracks and songs from their 2019 WHO album.

"This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights," said Daltrey.

The Who urged fans to add an optional £1 donation onto their ticket price at point of sale in support of Teenage Cancer Trust.

On March 31, The Who will release a live album recorded at their headline performance at Wembley Stadium in London in July 2019.

The Who With Orchestra Live At Wembley will be released as a limited edition yellow, orange and red 3-LP set, triple black vinyl, 2-CD / Blu-Ray set which features the audio remixed in Dolby Atmos/5.1 mixes and a 1-CD edition.

All formats are available to pre-order at https://thewho.lnk.to/LiveAtWembley

U.K. Summer Tour Dates:

6th JULY: Sewell Group Craven Park, Hull

8th JULY: Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

9th JULY: Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh

12th JULY: The O2, London

14th JULY: The Incora County Ground, Derby

16th JULY: Badminton Estate, Bristol

19th JULY: Seat Unique Riverside, Durham

21st JULY: Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens

23rd JULY: The 1st Central County Ground, Brighton

