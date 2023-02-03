KISS To Release 'Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984'

On April 7, rock icons KISS will release the next installment of their Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series, titled KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984.

Recorded live at the Mid-Hudson Arena on November 28, 1984, during the Animalize World Tour, this is the fifth in a series of live releases by the band. It will be available to stream and download with a 2-LP standard black vinyl set, CD, and a limited edition 2-LP set pressed on 180g custard yellow vinyl.

All formats are available to pre-order now exclusively through the Official KISS online store at https://kiss.lnk.to/OTSPoughkeepsiePR

Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York finds the legendary band in the midst of the U.S. leg of their successful Animalize World Tour with the short-lived lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Carr, and guitarist Mark St. John.

The career-spanning 18-song set includes current-era KISS tracks such as "Creatures Of The Night," "I Love It Loud," "Lick It Up," and 1984's "Heaven's On Fire," and perennial KISS anthems "Detroit Rock City," "Love Gun," and "Rock And Roll All Nite" from their classic back catalog.

KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984 Tracklist:

CD

Detroit Rock City

Cold Gin

Creatures Of The Night

Fits Like A Glove

Heaven's On Fire

Guitar Solo

Under the Gun

War Machine

Drum Solo

Young and Wasted (Incomplete)

Bass Solo

I Love It Loud

I Still Love You

Love Gun

Black Diamond

Oh! Susanna

Lick It Up

Rock And Roll All Niter (Incomplete)

2LP

Side One

Detroit Rock City

Cold Gin

Creatures Of The Night

Fits Like A Glove

Side Two

Heaven's On Fire

Guitar Solo

Under The Gun

War Machine

Drum Solo

Side Three

Young and Wasted (Incomplete)

Bass Solo

I Love It Loud

I Still Love You

Love Gun

Side Four

Black Diamond

Oh! Susanna

Lick It Up

Rock and Roll All Nite (Incomplete)

(Photo: Universal Music Enterprises)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News