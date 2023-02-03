KISS To Release 'Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984'

On April 7, rock icons KISS will release the next installment of their Off The Soundboard official live bootleg series, titled KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984.
Recorded live at the Mid-Hudson Arena on November 28, 1984, during the Animalize World Tour, this is the fifth in a series of live releases by the band. It will be available to stream and download with a 2-LP standard black vinyl set, CD, and a limited edition 2-LP set pressed on 180g custard yellow vinyl.
All formats are available to pre-order now exclusively through the Official KISS online store at https://kiss.lnk.to/OTSPoughkeepsiePR
Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York finds the legendary band in the midst of the U.S. leg of their successful Animalize World Tour with the short-lived lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Carr, and guitarist Mark St. John.
The career-spanning 18-song set includes current-era KISS tracks such as "Creatures Of The Night," "I Love It Loud," "Lick It Up," and 1984's "Heaven's On Fire," and perennial KISS anthems "Detroit Rock City," "Love Gun," and "Rock And Roll All Nite" from their classic back catalog.
KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984 Tracklist:
CD
Detroit Rock City
Cold Gin
Creatures Of The Night
Fits Like A Glove
Heaven's On Fire
Guitar Solo
Under the Gun
War Machine
Drum Solo
Young and Wasted (Incomplete)
Bass Solo
I Love It Loud
I Still Love You
Love Gun
Black Diamond
Oh! Susanna
Lick It Up
Rock And Roll All Niter (Incomplete)
2LP
Side One
Detroit Rock City
Cold Gin
Creatures Of The Night
Fits Like A Glove
Side Two
Heaven's On Fire
Guitar Solo
Under The Gun
War Machine
Drum Solo
Side Three
Young and Wasted (Incomplete)
Bass Solo
I Love It Loud
I Still Love You
Love Gun
Side Four
Black Diamond
Oh! Susanna
Lick It Up
Rock and Roll All Nite (Incomplete)
(Photo: Universal Music Enterprises)
