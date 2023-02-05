Tori Amos Announces Summer 2023 U.S. Tour

Tori Amos has announced a U.S. tour this summer in support of her highly acclaimed 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean.
The 27-date tour will kick off on June 17, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap up on July 28 in Seattle, Washington.
Amos will land in the U.S. after completing the European leg of the world tour.
Tickets go on sale to the public on February 3 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place on February 2. (access code CHORUS)
Amos said she is very excited to come back to the U.S. on the "Ocean to Ocean Tour" this summer with bassist Jon Evans and drummer Ash Soan.
"We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland. As I write this, I'm training hard as we head to Europe in March before then heading back to the States in June," added the singer-songwriter.
Special guest to support Amos on the tour will be announced later.
2023 US Tour Dates:
03/25 - Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall
03/27 - Belfast, IE @ The Ulster Hall
03/28 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
03/29 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre
03/31 - Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
04/01 - Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
04/03 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
04/05 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
04/06 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carré
04/07 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carré
04/09 - Bremen, DE @ Metropol Theatre
04/10 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
04/11 - Halle, DE @ Georg-Friedrich-Händel-Halle
04/13 - Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi
04/14 - Lyon, FR @ Radiant
04/16 - Munich, DE @ Gasteig Philharmonie
04/18 - Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle
04/19 - Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper
04/20 - Paris, FR @ Olympia
04/22 - Lille, FR @ Théâtre Sébastopol
04/24 - Copenhagen, DK @ The Royal Danish Theatre
04/25 - Oslo, NO @ Konserthuset
04/28 - Katowice, PL @ Spodek
04/29 - St Pölten, AT @ Festspielhaus
04/30 - Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus
06/17 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center
06/18 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
06/20 - New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
06/22 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
06/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
06/24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
06/26 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
06/28 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/29 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
07/01 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
07/02 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
07/05 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap
07/06 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre
07/08 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater
07/09 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
07/11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
07/12 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
07/14 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
07/15 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater
07/17 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/18 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
07/19 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
07/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/22 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
07/23 - San Diego @ Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay
07/25 - Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery
07/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
07/28 - Seattle, WA @ TBD
(Photo: Desmond Murray)
