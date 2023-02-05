Tori Amos Announces Summer 2023 U.S. Tour

Tori Amos has announced a U.S. tour this summer in support of her highly acclaimed 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean.

The 27-date tour will kick off on June 17, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap up on July 28 in Seattle, Washington.

Amos will land in the U.S. after completing the European leg of the world tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public on February 3 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale taking place on February 2. (access code CHORUS)

Amos said she is very excited to come back to the U.S. on the "Ocean to Ocean Tour" this summer with bassist Jon Evans and drummer Ash Soan.

"We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland. As I write this, I'm training hard as we head to Europe in March before then heading back to the States in June," added the singer-songwriter.

Special guest to support Amos on the tour will be announced later.

2023 US Tour Dates:

03/25 - Edinburgh, UK @ Queens Hall

03/27 - Belfast, IE @ The Ulster Hall

03/28 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

03/29 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

03/31 - Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

04/01 - Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

04/03 - London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

04/05 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

04/06 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carré

04/07 - Amsterdam, NL @ Carré

04/09 - Bremen, DE @ Metropol Theatre

04/10 - Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

04/11 - Halle, DE @ Georg-Friedrich-Händel-Halle

04/13 - Milan, IT @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi

04/14 - Lyon, FR @ Radiant

04/16 - Munich, DE @ Gasteig Philharmonie

04/18 - Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle

04/19 - Frankfurt, DE @ Alte Oper

04/20 - Paris, FR @ Olympia

04/22 - Lille, FR @ Théâtre Sébastopol

04/24 - Copenhagen, DK @ The Royal Danish Theatre

04/25 - Oslo, NO @ Konserthuset

04/28 - Katowice, PL @ Spodek

04/29 - St Pölten, AT @ Festspielhaus

04/30 - Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

06/17 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Kravis Center

06/18 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

06/20 - New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

06/22 - Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

06/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

06/24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

06/26 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

06/28 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/29 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

07/01 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

07/02 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

07/05 - Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap

07/06 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

07/08 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Mainstage Theater

07/09 - Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

07/11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

07/12 - Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

07/14 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

07/15 - Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

07/17 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/18 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

07/19 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

07/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/22 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

07/23 - San Diego @ Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

07/25 - Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

07/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

07/28 - Seattle, WA @ TBD

