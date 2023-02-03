Luke Bryan Announces Headlining 'Country On Tour'

Country superstar Luke Bryan has announced plans to embark on a 36-city "Country On Tour."
The "Country On Tour" will kick off on June 15 in Syracuse, New York, at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview and will conclude on October 28 at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina.
The tour will feature several special guests including Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.
"Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans," shared Bryan. "Leaving it all out on that stage is what it's all about for me. I'm excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It's one of the most rewarding parts of our job."
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 am local time at Lukebryan.com.
The tour is named after Luke's 30th No. 1 single, "Country On," which hit the top spot on the country singles charts just before Christmas.
"Country On Tour" Dates:
06/15/2023: Syracuse, NY- St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
06/16/2023: Darien Center, NY-Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/17/2023: Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage
06/23/2023: Philadelphia, PA-Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
06/24/2023: Holmdel, NJ -PNC Bank Arts Center
07/06/2023: Wantagh, NY-Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/07/2023: Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/13/2023: Hershey, PA-Hersheypark Stadium
07/20/2023: Portland, OR-RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/21/2023: Wheatland, CA-Toyota Amphitheatre
07/22/2023: Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27/2023: Lubbock, TX-United Supermarkets Arena
07/28/2023: Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater
07/29/2023: Denver, CO-Ball Arena
08/04/2023: Salt Lake City, UT-USANA Amphitheatre
08/05/2023: Boise, ID-Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
08/10/2023: Rogers, AR-Walmart AMP
08/12/2023: Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena
08/13/2023: Brandon, MS-Brandon Amphitheater
08/17/2023: Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center
08/18/2023: Indianapolis, IN-Ruoff Music Center
08/19/2023: Pittsburgh, PA-The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/25/2023: Evansville, IN-Ford Center
08/26/2023: St. Louis, MO-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/28/2023: Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion
09/29/2023: Ft Worth, TX-Dickies Arena
09/30/2023: Tulsa, OK-BOK Center
10/05/2023: Orlando, FL-Amway Center
10/06/2023: Savannah, GA-Enmarket Arena
10/07/2023: Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion
10/12/2023: Sioux Falls, SD-Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
10/13/2023: Green Bay, WI-Resch Center
10/14/2023: St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center
10/26/2023: Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park
10/27/2023: Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena
10/28/2023: Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium
(Photo: UMG Nashville)
