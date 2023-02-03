Luke Bryan Announces Headlining 'Country On Tour'

Country superstar Luke Bryan has announced plans to embark on a 36-city "Country On Tour."

The "Country On Tour" will kick off on June 15 in Syracuse, New York, at St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview and will conclude on October 28 at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina.

The tour will feature several special guests including Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

"Artists get into the to make music and perform it for the fans," shared Bryan. "Leaving it all out on that stage is what it's all about for me. I'm excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It's one of the most rewarding parts of our job."

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 am local time at Lukebryan.com.

The tour is named after Luke's 30th No. 1 single, "Country On," which hit the top spot on the country singles charts just before Christmas.

"Country On Tour" Dates:

06/15/2023: Syracuse, NY- St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/16/2023: Darien Center, NY-Darien Lake Amphitheater

06/17/2023: Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage

06/23/2023: Philadelphia, PA-Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

06/24/2023: Holmdel, NJ -PNC Bank Arts Center

07/06/2023: Wantagh, NY-Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/07/2023: Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/13/2023: Hershey, PA-Hersheypark Stadium

07/20/2023: Portland, OR-RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

07/21/2023: Wheatland, CA-Toyota Amphitheatre

07/22/2023: Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/27/2023: Lubbock, TX-United Supermarkets Arena

07/28/2023: Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater

07/29/2023: Denver, CO-Ball Arena

08/04/2023: Salt Lake City, UT-USANA Amphitheatre

08/05/2023: Boise, ID-Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/10/2023: Rogers, AR-Walmart AMP

08/12/2023: Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena

08/13/2023: Brandon, MS-Brandon Amphitheater

08/17/2023: Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center

08/18/2023: Indianapolis, IN-Ruoff Music Center

08/19/2023: Pittsburgh, PA-The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/25/2023: Evansville, IN-Ford Center

08/26/2023: St. Louis, MO-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/28/2023: Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion

09/29/2023: Ft Worth, TX-Dickies Arena

09/30/2023: Tulsa, OK-BOK Center

10/05/2023: Orlando, FL-Amway Center

10/06/2023: Savannah, GA-Enmarket Arena

10/07/2023: Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion

10/12/2023: Sioux Falls, SD-Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/13/2023: Green Bay, WI-Resch Center

10/14/2023: St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center

10/26/2023: Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park

10/27/2023: Charlottesville, VA-John Paul Jones Arena

10/28/2023: Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium

(Photo: UMG Nashville)

