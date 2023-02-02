logo
Breaking News
  

Nasdaq Soars As Meta Leads Tech Sector Rally

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
wallstreet aug24 02feb23 lt

Stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday, extending the rally seen late in the previous session. Tech stocks helped lead the advance, resulting in a substantial increase by the Nasdaq.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 384.50 points or 3.3 percent to a nearly five-month closing high of 12,200.82, while the S&P 500 jumped 60.55 points or 1.5 percent to 4,179.76, it's best closing level in over five months.

Meanwhile, the narrower Dow spent most of the day in negative territory, with the blue chip index edging down 39.02 points or 0.1 percent to 34,053.94.

The surge by the Nasdaq came as Meta Platforms (META) led a tech sector rally, with the Facebook parent skyrocketing by 23.3 percent to a nearly eight-month closing high.

The spike by Meta came after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter revenues and announced a $40 billion stock buyback.

Stocks also continued to benefit from a positive reaction to the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement on Wednesday, with traders expressing optimism the Fed is nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle.

At the same time, the Dow bucked the uptrend due partly to a notable decline by shares of Merck (MRK), which tumbled by 3.3 percent after the drug giant provided disappointing guidance.

Traders were also looking ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Economists currently expected employment to increase by 185,000 jobs in January after jumping by 223,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to inch up to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent.

A day ahead of the monthly report, the Labor Department released a report unexpectedly showing another modest decrease by first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 28th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 183,000, a decrease of 3,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 186,000. The dip surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to climb to 200,000.

Jobless claims declined for the fourth time in five weeks, falling to their lowest level since hitting 181,000 in the week ended April 23, 2022.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed U.S. labor productivity surged by more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Sector News

Airline stocks moved sharply higher on the day, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index soaring by 5.7 percent to its best closing level in almost eight months.

Substantial strength was also visible among software stocks, as reflected by the 3.8 percent spike by the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index. With the jump, the index reached a five-month closing high.

Housing stocks also saw significant strength on the day, resulting in a 3.3 percent surge by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index. The index ended the session at its best closing level in a year.

Retail, computer hardware and semiconductor stocks also showed strong moves to the upside, while energy and gold stocks bucked the uptrend.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while South Korea's Kospi climbed by 0.7 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index surged by 2.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries pulled back near the unchanged line after initially extending yesterday's late-day rally. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 3.396 percent.

Looking Ahead

While the monthly jobs report is likely to be in the spotlight on Friday, traders are also likely to keep an eye on a report on service sector activity.

Earnings news will also continue to attract attention, with Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
IBSA Pharma Recalls TIROSINT-SOL Oral Solution
IBSA Pharma Inc. is recalling 27 lots of TIROSINT-SOL (levothyroxine sodium) Oral Solution to the consumer level due to subpotency, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. TIROSINT-SOL is indicated for Hypothyroidism and Pituitary Thyrotropin (Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone, TSH) Suppression. Meanwhile, the recall does not apply to TIROSINT (levothyroxine sodium) capsules.
FDA Approves GSK's Drug For Anemia Caused By CKD For Adults On Dialysis
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GlaxoSmithKline LLC's Jesduvroq tablets (daprodustat) for anemia caused by chronic kidney disease or CKD for adults who have been receiving dialysis for at least four months. It is the first oral treatment for anemia, i.e., decreased number of red blood cells, in the given indication that has received FDA approval.
Deutsche Bank Profit Surges, Sees Growth Ahead; Stock Down
German banking major Deutsche Bank AG reported Thursday a significantly higher profit in its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022, mainly reflecting a tax benefit in the U.S, despite weakness in Investment Bank and asset management revenues. The company said it recorded its highest annual profit, both before and after tax, since 2007. However, Deutsche Bank shares were losing around 4 percent...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap