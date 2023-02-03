Cryptos Decline Ahead Of Jobs Data

Cryptocurrencies declined a little less than a percent in the past 24 hours after a forceful rally on Thursday post the FOMC outcome. Fed's dovish hints had lifted cryptocurrencies to a multi-month high.

Anxiety ahead of the jobs data due for release on Friday impacted sentiment in the digital assets market. Economists expect the additions to non-farm payroll in the month of January to fall to 185 thousand from 223 thousand in the previous month. The unemployment rate is seen rising to 3.6 percent, from 3.5 percent earlier.

The Dollar Index, a measure of the Dollar's strength against a basket of six currencies, meanwhile recovered to 101.97 on Friday, from the low of the 101.22 touched in the aftermath of the Fed announcement. It is currently at 101.57 down 0.18 percent on an overnight basis. The rebound reflects the anxiety over whether the current strength of the labor market would provide the Fed with sufficient room to take cognizance of the disinflation and gradually ease the monetary tightening path pursued.

Weak tech earnings also dampened risk appetite and dragging down the crypto market.

Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $1.08 trillion, from the level of $1.09 trillion a day earlier.

The crypto market cap is now constituted 41.9 percent by Bitcoin, 18.7 percent by Ethereum, 12.8 percent by stablecoins and 26.6 percent by the residual altcoins.

Bitcoin's market dominance dropped from 42.1 percent a day earlier whereas Ethereum decreased market share from 18.8 percent a day before.

Bitcoin has shed 1.2 percent on an overnight basis to trade at $23,519.14. BTC is however holding on to gains of 2.5 percent in the past week and 41 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Ethereum also shed 1.3 percent in the past 24 hours and is currently changing hands at $1,651.89. Ether is also holding on to gains of 4.7 percent in the past week and 37 percent on a year-to date basis.

Meanwhile Bloomberg has reported that Dept of Justice has commenced investigations into Silvergate Capital Corp on its dealings with FTX group including Alameda Research. Silvergate was among the lenders hit hardest by FTX's sudden implosion last November. The bank reported a $1 billion loss last quarter and fired 40% of its staff. It also disclosed taking out billions of dollars in loans to stave off a run on deposits after Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed, the Bloomberg report adds.

47th ranked Terra Classic (LUNC) gained more than 10 percent overnight. 96th ranked Magic (MAGIC) added 9.1 percent.

26th ranked Aptos (APT) and 82nd ranked dydx (DYDX) declined more than 6 percent in the past 24 hours.

