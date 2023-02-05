Chris Stapleton Announces 2023 "All American Road Show" Tour

Chris Stapleton has announced the "All American Road Show," a Spring and Summer tour of North America.

The "All American Road Show" 2023 tour dates kick off April 26 in El Paso, Texas, at the UTEP Don Haskins Center

The tour will also feature several special guests, including Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, and The War and Treaty.

Pre-sale for tickets begins next Tuesday, February 7, at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general sale beginning the following Friday.

Chris Stapleton 2023 Tour Dates:

03/16 — Houston, TX @ RodeoHouston

03/17 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

03/18 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater

04/26 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center *

04/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *

04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl - Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday

04/30 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach

05/06 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium †

05/27 — Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest

06/01 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK ‡

06/02 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ‡

06/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field †

06/08 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

06/09 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

06/15 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena §

06/16 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater §

06/17 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field †

06/22 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena §

06/23 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena §

06/24 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High †

07/06 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater §

07/08 — Cavendish, PEI @ Cavendish Beach Music Festival

07/13 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium #

07/14 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

07/15 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #

07/19 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center **

07/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre **

07/21-22 — Cullman, AL @ Rock the South

07/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium †

07/29 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium †

08/05 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium †

08/10 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion **

08/11 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion **

08/17 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage‡

08/19 — Montreal, QC @ Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

08/25 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ††

* = w/ Margo Price and Nikki Lane

† = w/ George Strait and Little Big Town

‡ = w/ Marcus King and The War and Treaty

+ = w/ Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty

§ = w/ Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone

# = w/ Margo Price and Allen Stone

** = w/ Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty

†† = w/ Marcus King and Allen Stone

(Photo: UMG Nashville)

