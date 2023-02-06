Fresh Ideation Recalls Sandwiches And Other Products

Baltimore, Maryland-based Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC is recalling certain sandwiches and other products sold under various brands, citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalled products include sandwiches, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and related products. All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label with the Fresh Creative Cuisine name.

The products were sold from January 24 through January 30 in retail locations, vending machines, and during travel with transportation providers. They have a fresh through or sell through date ranging from January 31 through February 6.

The products have been distributed in Connecticut, District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The recall was initiated after the company's environmental samples tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

However, no illnesses have been reported to date related to the recalled products.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to contact Fresh Ideation Food.

In similar recalls, Mapleville, Rhode Island-based Daniele International LLC in late January called back around 52,914 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE sausage products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Glendale, New York-based Utopia Foods Inc. recently expanded its recall of 200g packages of Enoki Mushrooms for the same concerns.

