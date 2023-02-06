Market Snapshot

Sentiment following the release of the stunning jobs data and the robust services PMI reading from the U.S. on Friday lingered in world , reinforcing fears of a continuing tight monetary policy. Recent geopolitical tensions between China and U.S. too weighed on sentiment.

Asian stocks finished mostly lower. Major European benchmarks are trading lower. Wall Street Futures too imply a negative opening.

The Dollar Index extended gains since the release of the recent jobs data. Bond yields surged, pricing in the expectations of further rate hikes. Crude oil prices gained as hopes of a demand boost from China eclipsed fears of extended monetary tightening by the Fed. Gold recovered after Friday's sharp losses. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,668.50, down 0.76%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,098.60, down 0.92%

Germany's DAX at 15,294.85, down 1.17%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,830.24, down 0.91%

France's CAC 40 at 7,121.17, down 1.56%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,191.95, down 1.55%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,693.65, up 0.67%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,539.00, down 0.25%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,238.70, down 0.76%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,222.16, down 2.02%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0764, down 0.26%

GBP/USD at 1.2031, down 0.17%

USD/JPY at 132.29, up 0.85%

AUD/USD at 0.6890, down 0.42%

USD/CAD at 1.3445, up 0.36%

Dollar Index at 103.34, up 0.41%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.610%, up 2.21%

Germany at 2.2750%, up 3.64%

France at 2.733%, up 3.35%

U.K. at 3.2200%, up 5.37%

Japan at 0.492%, down 0.61%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $80.64, up 0.88%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $73.81, up 0.57%

Gold Futures (Apr) at $1,884.45, up 0.42%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $22,819.73, down 2.52%

Ethereum at $1,629.20, down 2.36%

BNB at $325.77, down 2.73%

XRP at $0.3971, down 3.28%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.391, down 2.49%

