Fall Out Boy Announce 2023 Tour With Bring Me The Horizon

Rock band Fall Out Boy have announced dates for their "So Much For (Tour) Dust" North American trek.

The tour, which will see the band perform on more than 25 dates, will kick off on June 21 at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

There will be three more stadium stops with shows scheduled at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Forest Hills Stadium in New York, and Fenway Park in Boston.

The tour will also have stops in several other cities, including St. Louis, Dallas, Phoenix, Atlanta and Toronto.

Bring Me The Horizon will join Fall Out Boy on most of the dates on the tour. Alkaline Trio, New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade and Carr are set to perform on select dates.

The "So Much For (Tour) Dust" is in support of Fall Out Boy's forthcoming new album, So Much (For) Stardust, which arrives on March 24.

Fall Out Boy Tour dates:

June 21 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *

June 23 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino *

June 24 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amp. *

June 27 - Woodlands, TX @ Mitchell Pavilion

June 28 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

June 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick

July 01 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Amp.

July 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

July 05 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amp.

July 07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Usana Amp.

July 09 - Englewood, CO @ Fiddler's Green

July 11 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp.

July 13 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amp.

July 15 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Ctr

July 16 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Ctr

July 18 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Ctr

July 19 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Pavilion

July 22 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans Amp.

July 24 - W. Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Amp.

July 25 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Amp.

July 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amp.

July 29 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Theatre

July 30 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 01 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 02 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 04 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amp.

Aug. 05 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Ctr

Aug. 06 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Pavilion

* With ALKALINE TRIO

(Photo: Pamela Littky)

