Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade To Play Pink Floyd's 'Animals' On Reunion Tour

After a 20-year break, Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will be back in the U.S. for a reunion tour this Spring and Summer.

The band will feature Sean Lennon on guitar, Harry Waters on keys, and Paolo Baldi on drums, along with longtime cohorts Skerik on saxophone and Mike Dillon on percussion.

Each night the band will perform the Pink Floyd's entire iconic album, Animals.

In some dates in June, the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform in a co-headlining set with Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew's Remain In Light tour.

Fishbone, Neal Francis, Budos Band, W.I.T.C.H., and Moon Duo will appear as supporting acts at select dates of the Summer of Green Tour.

Announcing the tour, the Brigade founder Claypool said, "In an age of calibrated chaos, moral constipation, and conspiranoia, it is reassuring to know that certain frogs can and do fly."

Tour Dates:

5/17: Stateline, NV @ venue TBA

5/19: Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions

5/20: Santa Cruz, CA @ Civic Auditorium

5/21: San Diego, CA @ Observatory North

5/23: Salt Lake City, UT @ venue TBA

5/24: Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

5/26: Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

5/27: Chillicothe, IL @ Summer Camp Music Festival

5/28: Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

5/30: Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

5/31: Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

6/02: Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

6/03: Oak Hill, WV @ Mountain Music Festival

6/04: Chattanooga, TN @ venue TBC

6/06: Richmond, VA @ Brown's Island

6/07: Raleigh, NC @ Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

6/09: Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

6/10: Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

6/11: Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

6/13: Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

6/14: Austin, TX @ The Moody Amphitheater

6/16: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Lawn

6/17: New Orleans, LA @ Mardi Gras World

6/19: Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

6/20: Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

6/22: Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric

6/23: Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

6/24: Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre [In The Round]

6/26: Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater

6/28: Portland, ME @ State Theatre

6/29: Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

7/01: Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

7/02: Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed [Indoor]

7/03: St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

7/07: Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

7/08: Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Live

7/09: Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge

7/11: Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

7/13: San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn

7/14: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

7/15: Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

