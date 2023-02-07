Josh Turner Announces Tour In Celebration Of 20th Anniversary Of 'Long Black Train'

Josh Turner has announced plans to embark on the "Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour" in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his hit album, Long Black Train.
On May 19, the album Long Black Train will be released on vinyl for the first time.
Turner will kick off the "Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour" on March 4 in Dothan, Alabama. He'll perform at a variety of venues across the United States with dates scheduled through September 23. Additional stops are expected to be announced.
"Hey y'all, when I realized that Long Black Train was celebrating the big 2-0 this year, it was hard for me to believe," the singer announced on social media. "I hope you can join me to celebrate on the Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour kicking off this spring."
Josh Turner's 2023 Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:
March 4 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant
March 6 - Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival 2023
March 24 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
March 25 - Wickenburg, Ariz. @ Party in the Desert
April 13 - Lancaster, Penn. @ American Music Theatre
April 14 - Jim Thorpe, Penn. @ Penn's Peak
May 5 - Hot Springs, Ark. @ Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort
June 3 - Pender, Neb. @ Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska
June 9 - Nelsonville, Ohio @ Black Diamond Music & Arts Festival
June 10 - Renfro Valley, Kent. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center
June 16 - Prestonburg, Kent. @ Mountain Arts Center
June 17 - Romeoville, Ill. @ Deer Crossing Park
July 1 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Alabama Theatre
July 2 - Simpsonville, S.C. @ Simply Freedom Fest
July 15 - Breim, Norway @ Norsk Countrytreff 2023
July 22 - West Liberty, Iowa @ Muscatine County Fair
Aug. 4 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center
Aug. 5 - Sterling, Colo. @ Logan County Fairgrounds
Aug. 10 - Grants Pass, Ore. @ Josephine County Fairgrounds
Aug. 11 - John Day, Ore. @ Grant County Fairgrounds
Aug. 12 - Oroville, Calif. @ Gold Country Casino
Aug. 18 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort Southern California
Aug. 24 - Princeton, Ill. @ Bureau County Fairgrounds
Sept. 23 - Columbus, Minn. @ Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News