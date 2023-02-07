Josh Turner Announces Tour In Celebration Of 20th Anniversary Of 'Long Black Train'

Josh Turner has announced plans to embark on the "Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour" in celebration of the 20th anniversary of his hit album, Long Black Train.

On May 19, the album Long Black Train will be released on vinyl for the first time.

Turner will kick off the "Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour" on March 4 in Dothan, Alabama. He'll perform at a variety of venues across the United States with dates scheduled through September 23. Additional stops are expected to be announced.

"Hey y'all, when I realized that Long Black Train was celebrating the big 2-0 this year, it was hard for me to believe," the singer announced on social media. "I hope you can join me to celebrate on the Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour kicking off this spring."

Josh Turner's 2023 Long Black Train 20th Anniversary Tour Dates:

March 4 - Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

March 6 - Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival 2023

March 24 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

March 25 - Wickenburg, Ariz. @ Party in the Desert

April 13 - Lancaster, Penn. @ American Music Theatre

April 14 - Jim Thorpe, Penn. @ Penn's Peak

May 5 - Hot Springs, Ark. @ Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort

June 3 - Pender, Neb. @ Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska

June 9 - Nelsonville, Ohio @ Black Diamond Music & Arts Festival

June 10 - Renfro Valley, Kent. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

June 16 - Prestonburg, Kent. @ Mountain Arts Center

June 17 - Romeoville, Ill. @ Deer Crossing Park

July 1 - North Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Alabama Theatre

July 2 - Simpsonville, S.C. @ Simply Freedom Fest

July 15 - Breim, Norway @ Norsk Countrytreff 2023

July 22 - West Liberty, Iowa @ Muscatine County Fair

Aug. 4 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Pikes Peak Center

Aug. 5 - Sterling, Colo. @ Logan County Fairgrounds

Aug. 10 - Grants Pass, Ore. @ Josephine County Fairgrounds

Aug. 11 - John Day, Ore. @ Grant County Fairgrounds

Aug. 12 - Oroville, Calif. @ Gold Country Casino

Aug. 18 - Valley Center, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort Southern California

Aug. 24 - Princeton, Ill. @ Bureau County Fairgrounds

Sept. 23 - Columbus, Minn. @ Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack

