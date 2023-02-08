Peter Gabriel Releases 'The Court (Dark-Side Mix)'

Peter Gabriel recently released the Dark-Side Mix of "The Court," the second song from his upcoming album i/o.

The track is accompanied by a cover image featuring the work of artist and sculptor Tim Shaw.

Written and produced by Gabriel, "The Court" was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London and features contributions from Brian Eno alongside Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katche, as well as backing vocals from Peter's daughter Melanie Gabriel.

The orchestral arrangement is by John Metcalfe with Gabriel and was recorded at British Grove Studios in London with a number of players who previously featured in the New Blood Orchestra.

Gabriel spoke about the new song, based on sense of social justice: "I had this idea for 'the court will rise' chorus, so it became a free-form, impressionistic lyric that connected to justice, but there's a sense of urgency there. A lot of life is a struggle between order and chaos and in some senses the justice or legal system is something that we impose to try and bring some element of order to the chaos. That's often abused, it's often unfair and discriminatory but at the same time it's probably an essential part of a civilized society. But we do need to think sometimes about how that is actually realized and employed."

The song is partly inspired by the work of NAMATI whose mission is to provide people around the world access to justice.

Like the previous song "Panopticom," "The Court" will come with differing mix approaches from Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix), Mark 'Spike' Stent (Bright-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos In-Side Mix. The Dark-Side Mix is available now, with the other mixes to follow.

(Photo: Skoll World Forum)

