Canadian Market Might Start Positive

Investors might be reacting to the U.S. inflation data for January that fell less than expected. The annual inflation rate slowed to 6.4 percent, while the market was looking for 6.2 percent.

Crude Oil and Brent Futures are slightly down, while Natural Gas is gaining on Tuesday morning. Gold is firming up in view of the inflation data. Silvers is down.



On better demand, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC is looking ahead to a tighter global oil market from its prior estimates.

Russia is continuing its invasion of Ukraine with heavy attacks.

Former Carolina Governor Nikki Haley on announced the start of her Presidential Campaign for 2024. She will contest Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary.

In the corporate sector, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. Tuesday reported a decline in fourth-quarter earnings from last year, despite a 7 percent revenue growth.

Quarterly earnings attributable to shareowners of Coca-Cola declined to $2.03 billion or $0.47 per share from $2.41 billion or $0.56 per share in the prior year. Excluding items, comparable earnings per share were $0.45, compared to $0.45 a year ago.

The company also initiated its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth outlook for the full-year 2023.

S&P/TSX Composite Index finished on Monday at 20,702.23, up 90.11 points or 0.44 percent. Russel Metals Inc. gained 6.23 percent, and Capstone Mining Corp. added 4.57 percent, while B2Gold Corp lost 4.97 percent, at the close.

After suffering from a devastating earthquake, Turkey is planning to open their stock on Wednesday.

Major Canadian economic announcements are not there today.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 32.43 points or 0.45 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 24.22 points or 0.16 percent. FTSE 100 is gaining 0.31 percent.

Swiss Market Index is up 55.25 or 0.49 percent.

Asian stocks rose on Tuesday. Chinese shares eked out modest gains.

The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.28 percent to 3,293.28 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.24 percent lower at 21,113.76.

Japanese shares gained notably. The Nikkei average climbed 0.64 percent to 27,602.77 while the broader Topix index ended 0.78 percent higher at 1,993.09.

Australian markets ended slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.18 percent to 7,430.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.19 percent to settle at 7,628.60.

