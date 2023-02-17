Jo Dee Messina Announces 2023 'Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour'

Jo Dee Messina has announced that she is hitting the road for the "Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour."

The nationwide, 45-plus date tour begins Friday, February 17, in Greensboro, North Carolina, and will extend through November in California.

The tour is an ode to Messina's debut 1996 platinum smash, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." This is the first time Messina has toured under the now-iconic moniker and she is furthering the nostalgic theme by using retro artwork from her original photo shoot for tour ads and limited-edition merchandise.

"It seems crazy that we've never toured under the 'Heads Carolina, Tails California' banner before. We are so excited to bring people songs that they know, stories we will share and, yes, new music!" said Messina.

Tickets can be purchased at jodeemessina.com/tour.

Messina had a monumental 2022 touring season, as she sold out multiple venues and broke festival attendance records with her high-energy performances. She wrapped up the year with two direct support slots with Country Music Hall of Famer Reba McEntire.

Messina also recently announced that Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina will be released in March on Curb Records. The album features 11 of her timeless hits, including "Bye, Bye," "I'm Alright," "Lesson In Leavin,'" and "Heads Carolina, Tails California."

It marks Messina's first-ever vinyl release on a limited-edition, 180 gram clear vinyl with wisps of color throughout. The project will be available on March 10 and can be pre-ordered at https://jodeemessina.lnk.to/BestOf

Jo Dee Messina's 2023 Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour Dates:

Feb. 17 — Greensboro, N.C.

Feb. 18 — North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Feb. 23 — Grand Rapids, Mich.

Feb. 24 — Green Bay, Wis.

March 25 — Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

April 14 — Fort Worth, Texas

April 15 — Georgetown, Texas

April 28 — Wichita, Kan.

April 29 — Fort Smith, Ark.

May 13 — Kansas City, Kan.

May 19 — Doswell, Va.

May 20 — Roanoke, Va.

June 9 — Clinton, Iowa

June 10 — Decatur, Ill.

June 16 — Ashland, Neb.

June 17 — Winsted, Minn.

June 23 — Raleigh - N.C.

June 24 — Virginia Beach, Va.

June 29 — Shipshewana, Ind.

June 30 — Central City, Iowa

July 13 — West Salem, Wis.

July 14 — Chicago, Ill.

July 15 — Pierz, Minn.

July 21 — LaGrange, Ga.

July 22 — Cullman, Ala.

July 28 — Kearney, Neb.

July 29 — Mendon, Ill.

Aug. 3 — Wausau, Wis.

Aug. 4 — Detroit Lakes, Minn.

Aug. 11 — Atlantic City, N.J.

Aug. 12 — West Chester, Ohio

Aug. 19 — Calgary, Alberta

Sept. 7 — Carterville, Ill.

Sept. 9 — Savannah, Tenn.

Sept. 14 — Spencer, Iowa

Sept. 22 — Frederick, Md.

Sept. 23 — Mount Vernon, Ky.

Oct. 7 — Hiawassee, Ga.

Oct. 19 — Greenville, S.C.

Oct. 20 — Kissimmee, Fla.

Oct. 21 — Charlotte, N.C.

Nov. 3 — Lubbock, Texas

Nov. 4 — Waco, Texas

Nov. 10 — Phoenix, Ariz.

Nov. 11 — Indio, Calif.

