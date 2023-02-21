Breaking Benjamin Announce Spring 2023 U.S. Tour With Bush, Another Day Dawns

Breaking Benjamin is teaming up with Bush for a tour of the U.S. in Spring of 2023 with special guests Another Day Dawns.

The trek kicks off on April 26 in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with Breaking Benjamin and Another Day Dawns only. Bush will join the trek on May 2 in Charleston, West Virginia. The tour concludes on May 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tickets are on sale now.

Breaking Benjamin 2023 Tour Dates:

04/21 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (98 Rock Fest) !

04/22 - Orlando, FL @ Earthday Birthday !

04/26 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

04/28 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center !

04/29 - Worcester, MA @ DCU Center !

05/02 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center ^

05/03 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater ^

05/05 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center ^

05/06 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum ^

05/08 - San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^

05/10 - Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena ^

05/11 - Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater ^

05/13 - Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center ^

05/14 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom ^

05/16 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena ^

05/18 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza ^

05/20 - Lexington, KY @ Lexington Center - Rupp Arena ^

05/21 - Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Center Arena ^

05/23 - Knoxville, TN @ University of Tennessee Thompson - Boling Arena ^

07/11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

07/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

07/15 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater #

07/16 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre #

07/18 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre #

07/20 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

07/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

07/23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

07/25 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #

07/27 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

07/29 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #

07/31 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

08/01 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

08/03 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

08/07 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

08/09 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live #

08/11 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/12 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

08/15 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

08/19 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #

08/21 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion #

08/23 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

08/26 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

08/27 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

08/29 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

08/30 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

08/01 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre #

08/02 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #

* = w/ Another Day Dawns

! = Breaking Benjamin only

^ = w/ Bush and Another Day Dawns

# = supporting Disturbed

(Photo: Hollywood Records)

