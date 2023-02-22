Guns N' Roses Announce Massive 2023 World Tour

Guns N' Roses have announced a massive 2023 World Tour.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature the rock legends headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall.

The band will kick off the trek at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 5 and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece.

The second leg of the tour will see Guns N' Roses fly across the Atlantic to North America. Starting at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick, on June 5, the band will visit historic venues across the United States such as Fenway Park in Boston on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 24.

The tour concludes in Vancouver, British Columbia, at BC Place on October 16.

Nightrain presales for most non-festival shows will begin on February 22 at 10 am local time.

Nightrain presales for Chicago, Charlotte and Biloxi will take place on February 27 at 10 AM local time.

Nightrain presale for Vigo, Spain will be announced soon.

Active Nghtrain members will see their unique presale code displayed on the tour page https://www.gunsnroses.com/tour after logging in.

Tour Dates:

June 5 - Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon

June 9 - Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

June 12 - Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

June 15 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

June 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 21 - Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

June 27 - Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

June 30 - London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

July 3 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park

July 5 - Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO

July 8 - Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

July 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland

July 13 - Paris, France @ La Defense

July 16 - Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena

July 19 - Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena

July 22 - Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium

Aug. 5 - Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

Aug. 8 - Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

Aug. 11 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 15 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 21 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

Aug. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Aug. 26 - Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Sept. 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 3 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

Sept. 6 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 9 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

Sept. 12 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Sept. 15 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 20 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sept. 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

Sept. 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Sept. 28 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

Oct. 1 - San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

Oct. 8 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

Oct. 16 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

