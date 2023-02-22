Guns N' Roses Announce Massive 2023 World Tour

Guns N' Roses have announced a massive 2023 World Tour.
The tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature the rock legends headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall.
The band will kick off the trek at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel, on June 5 and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece.
The second leg of the tour will see Guns N' Roses fly across the Atlantic to North America. Starting at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick, on June 5, the band will visit historic venues across the United States such as Fenway Park in Boston on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago on August 24.
The tour concludes in Vancouver, British Columbia, at BC Place on October 16.
Nightrain presales for most non-festival shows will begin on February 22 at 10 am local time.
Nightrain presales for Chicago, Charlotte and Biloxi will take place on February 27 at 10 AM local time.
Nightrain presale for Vigo, Spain will be announced soon.
Active Nghtrain members will see their unique presale code displayed on the tour page https://www.gunsnroses.com/tour after logging in.
Tour Dates:
June 5 - Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon
June 9 - Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
June 12 - Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
June 15 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting
June 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell
June 21 - Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock
June 27 - Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
June 30 - London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
July 3 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park
July 5 - Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO
July 8 - Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo
July 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland
July 13 - Paris, France @ La Defense
July 16 - Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena
July 19 - Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena
July 22 - Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium
Aug. 5 - Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
Aug. 8 - Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
Aug. 11 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 15 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 21 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
Aug. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 26 - Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Sept. 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 3 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
Sept. 6 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
Sept. 9 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
Sept. 12 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Sept. 15 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 20 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Sept. 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
Sept. 26 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Sept. 28 - Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
Oct. 1 - San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
Oct. 8 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
Oct. 16 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News