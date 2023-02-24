Bauhaus' Peter Murphy To Front David Bowie Tribute Tour

Bauhaus vocalist Peter Murphy will front a forthcoming David Bowie tribute tour.

"The Celebrating David Bowie Tour" lineup also features guitarist Adrian Belew, a Perfect Circle bassist Matt McJunkins, Spacehog's Royston Langdon, guitarist Scrote, Devo drummer Jeff Friedl, saxophonist Ron Dziubla and guitarist Eric Schermerhorn.

The tour, produced by Miles Copeland, will feature Bowie's greatest hits with a special emphasis on his Ziggy Stardust era, Berlin trilogy records (Low, Heroes, and Lodger), and his later Trent Reznor infused years.

26 U.S. Shows are scheduled to take place during April-May 2023. The tour will kick off on April 4 in Houston, Texas.

"Such a surprise to be invited to celebrate Bowie in this outing, and alongside a great line up. So enticing to play the part," said Murphy.

Tickets will go on sale on February 24 at noon local time at http://CelebratingDavidBowie.com

Tour Dates:

4/05 Houston, TX House of Blues

4/06 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

4/08 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater

4/09 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Parker Playhouse

4/11 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

4/12 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

4/14 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center

4/15 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre

4/16 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

4/17 Englewood, NJ Bergen PAC

4/18 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

4/20 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

4/21 Lynn, MA Lynn Auditorium

4/22 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre

4/23 Washington, DC The Hamilton

4/25 Munhall, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

4/26 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

4/28 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

4/29 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

4/30 San Antonio, TX HEB Performance Hall

5/02 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre #

5/03 San Diego, CA Music Box

5/04 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

5/05 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

5/07 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

5/08 Tacoma, WA Temple Theatre

(Photo: Jeffrey Donavan)

