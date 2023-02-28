Sting Releases Digital-Only Expanded Edition Of 'Ten Summoner's Tales'

A&M/UMe recently released a digital-only expanded edition of Ten Summoner's Tales to mark the 30th anniversary of Sting's fourth solo album.

Originally released on March 1, 1993, the album title is a somewhat tongue-in-cheek mashup of the artist's given surname, Sumner, and a character in Geoffrey Chaucer's 15th-century literary classic The Canterbury Tales, the summoner.

The 27-track Expanded Edition features the original 12-song Ten Summoner's Tales album plus 15 bonus tracks consisting of B-sides, remixes, alternate versions, and live performances.

Eleven of these 15 bonus tracks were previously unavailable for digital download or streaming. Mixed by Robert "Hitmixer" Orton, the album is also available in Dolby Atmos.

Listen to or purchase Sting's Ten Summoner's Tales - Expanded Edition at https://sting.lnk.to/TenSummonersTales.

Sting: Ten Summoner's Tales - Expanded Edition Tracklisting:

Prologue (If I Ever Lose My Faith In You)

Love Is Stronger Than Justice (The Munificent Seven)

Fields Of Gold

Heavy Cloud No Rain

She's Too Good For Me

Seven Days

Saint Augustine In Hell

It's Probably Me

Everybody Laughed But You

Shape Of My Heart

Something The Boy Said

Epilogue (Nothing 'Bout Me)

We Work The Black Seam / 1993 Version [Bonus Track]

January Stars [Bonus Track]

If I Ever Lose My Faith In You / Miracle Of Science Mix [Bonus Track]

If I Ever Lose My Faith In You / Hoax Mix [Bonus Track]

It's Probably Me (Feat. Eric Clapton) / Alternate Version [Bonus Track]

Nothing 'Bout Me / Remix [Bonus Track]

Nothing 'Bout Me / Remix With Horn Intro [Bonus Track]

Love Is Stronger Than Justice (The Munificent Seven) / Edit [Bonus Track]

Seven Days / Radio Edit [Bonus Track]

Nothing 'Bout Me / Edit With Fade [Bonus Track]

Shape Of My Heart / Live At Villa Manin, Codroipo, Italy, 1993 [Bonus Track]

Love Is Stronger Than Justice (The Munificent Seven) / Live At Villa Manin, Codroipo,Italy, 1993 [Bonus Track]

It's Probably Me / Live At Villa Manin, Codroipo, Italy, 1993 [Bonus Track]

Purple Haze / Live At The Hague, Netherlands, 1991 [Bonus Track]

Ain't No Sunshine / Live At Buddle Arts Center, Newcastle, England, 1991 [Bonus Track]

(Photo: Eric Ryan Anderson)

