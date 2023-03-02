The Doobie Brothers Add Dates To 50th Anniversary Tour

The Doobie Brothers have extended their long-running 50th-anniversary tour into 2023 with the addition of 35 new shows.
The newly announced U.S. dates will take place between June and October. The 50th anniversary tour reunited guitarists Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee and singer Michael McDonald for the first time in 25 years.
Tickets for all newly announced dates will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3, at 10:00 a.m. local time, with the exception of shows in Sparks, NV; New Brunswick, NJ; Morristown, NJ; Washington, D.C.; and Uncasville, CT, which go on sale beginning Friday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time.
"We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven't gotten to yet on this tour," Johnston said in a statement.
After wrapping the U.S. dates, the group is slated to head overseas for shows in Australia, Japan and Singapore.
June 9 — Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center
June 11 — West Valley, UT @ Maverik Center
June 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June 15 — Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
June 17 — Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
June 18 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
June 20 — Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena
June 21 — Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
June 23 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
June 24 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
June 26 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights
June 28 — Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
June 30 — Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
July 1 — Louisville, KY @The Palace Theatre
July 3 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
July 6 — Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
July 8 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
July 9 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
July 11 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
July 12 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
August 18 — Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
August 20 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
August 23 — Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
August 26 — Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
August 28 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
August 30 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
August 31 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
Sept. 2 — Macon, GA @ Macon Centreplex
Sept. 3 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
Sept. 6 — Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Sept. 7 — Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre
Sept. 9 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
Oct. 5 — Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
Oct. 6 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Oct. 8 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
