Skid Row, Buckcherry Announce Second Leg Of Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

Skid Row and Buckcherry have announced dates for the second leg of their 2023 U.S. co-headlining tour.

The initial spring leg kicks off March 9 in Bowler, Wisconsin, and wraps up March 31 in Hinton, Oklahoma. No Resolve is set to provide support for the leg.

The second leg kicks off on August 31 in Dallas and concludes on September 23 in Fort Yates, North Dakota. Support for the second leg has yet to be announced.

Tickets for both legs of the tour are on sale now.

"I'm psyched to hit the road together with our friends in Buckcherry," Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan said in a press release. "This will be the coolest, most badass tour of 2023."

Added Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd, "Put two great live rock and roll bands together and watch the sparks fly. Buckcherry and Skid Row, the perfect welcome to spring tour."

Skid Row and Buckcherry's 2023 US Tour Dates:

03/09 - Bowler, WI @ North Star Casino

03/10 - Mahnomen, MN @ Shooting Star Casino *

03/10 - Walker MN @ Northern Lights Casino **

03/11 - Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center ^

03/13 - Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater **

03/14 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's Entertainment Center ^

03/15 - Detroit, MI @ Sound Board at MotorCity CasinoHotel ^

03/17 - Ottumwa, IA @ Bridge View Center ^

03/18 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's Concert Venue ^

03/19 - Huntsville, AL @ VBC Mars Music Hall ^

03/21 - Destin, FL @ Club LA **

03/22 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live ^

03/24 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues Myrtle Beach ^

03/25 - Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall ^

03/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

03/28 - Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center ^

03/30 - Houston, TX @ Rise Rooftop ^

03/31 - Hinton, OK @ Sugar Creek Casino

08/31 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

09/02 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

09/06 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

09/08 - Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

09/09 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

09/10 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

09/12 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/13 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

09/15 - Paducah, KY @ Carson Center

09/16 - Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

09/19 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

09/20 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

09/22 - Welch, MN @ Island Event Center

09/23 - Fort Yates, ND @ Prairie Knights Casino

^ = w/ No Resolve

* = Skid Row only

** = Buckcherry only

