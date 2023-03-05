Pearl Jam To Reissue 'Yield' In Celebration Of 25th Anniversary

Pearl Jam and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, will reissue Yield with a variety of release events kicking off with a new spatial audio mix of the album to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's monumental fifth studio collection.

Vinyl Me, Please (VMP) and Pearl Jam's Ten Club will release the deluxe 25th anniversary vinyl reissue of Yield, pressed on 2LPs on 180g translucent red & black hi-melt vinyl. Pre-orders are available at https://pj.lnk.to/YieldLW!news230224

"To get to play even a small part in honoring their legacy through the reissue of their fifth album Yield is an absolute highlight of my career. I'm hopeful our attention to detail and passion for the band carries through to the product and delights super fans and newcomers alike," said Cameron Schaefer, CEO, VMP.

Originally released by Epic Records on February 3, 1998, Yield found Pearl Jam collaborating again with producer Brendan O'Brien to reach new peaks in sound and vision.

Give Way, a long sought-after holy grail of Pearl Jam rarities, will be released on vinyl and on CD on Record Store Day.

The 17 track album, including live versions of "Given To Fly," "Faithfull," and "Do The Evolution", is finally available as an official CD and a 2LP gatefold on black vinyl.

Pearl Jam - Give Way track listing:

1. Release

2. Brain of J.

3. Animal

4. Faithfull

5. In My Tree

6. I Got ID

7. Corduroy

8. Even Flow

9. Spin the Black Circle

10. Given to Fly

11. Hail, Hail

12. MFC

13. State of Love and Trust

14. Do the Evolution

15. Alive

16. Black

17. Immortality

Pearl Jam - Yield

2LP 12" vinyl track listing

Side A

Brain of J.

Faithfull

No Way

Side B

Given to Fly

Wishlist

Pilate

Side C

Do the Evolution

Red Bar

MFC

Low Light

Side D

In Hiding

Push Me, Pull Me

All Those Yesterdays

(Photo: Danny Clinch)

