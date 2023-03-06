Hardy Announces Second Leg Of 'The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour'

Country singer-songwriter Hardy has announced the second leg of his "The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour."
CMA New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe will join Hardy for the next leg of his sold-out tour.
The tour launches on August 31 at Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee, and rolls through the end of 2023 with notable stops at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium, Orange Beach, Alabama's The Wharf, Biloxi's Mississippi Coast Coliseum, and more.
"I believe I have two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening for me on this run. I'm honored that Dylan and Lainey are a part of this tour, and I am still in disbelief that I'm announcing my first arena tour," Hardy said. "Fans, I will not let you down. This WILL be the greatest HARDY set you've ever seen. See y'all out there."
Tickets will be available starting with the HARDY Fan Club presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time at hardyofficial.com.
Fans can also purchase VIP Packages. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
Tour Dates:
Aug. 31 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum
Sept. 14 -- Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
Sept. 15 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
Sept. 16 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre
Oct. 5 -- Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre
Oct. 12 -- Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena
Oct. 13 -- Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane's River Center
Oct. 14 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Oct. 19 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Oct. 20 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
Oct. 27 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nov. 20 -- Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
Dec. 1 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena*
Dec. 2 -- Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena
Dec. 7 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Dec. 8 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center
Dec. 9 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
(Photo: Ryan Smith)
