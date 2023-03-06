Hardy Announces Second Leg Of 'The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour'

Country singer-songwriter Hardy has announced the second leg of his "The Mockingbird & The Crow Tour."

CMA New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe will join Hardy for the next leg of his sold-out tour.

The tour launches on August 31 at Knoxville Civic Coliseum in Knoxville, Tennessee, and rolls through the end of 2023 with notable stops at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium, Orange Beach, Alabama's The Wharf, Biloxi's Mississippi Coast Coliseum, and more.

"I believe I have two of the most authentic, talented acts out there opening for me on this run. I'm honored that Dylan and Lainey are a part of this tour, and I am still in disbelief that I'm announcing my first arena tour," Hardy said. "Fans, I will not let you down. This WILL be the greatest HARDY set you've ever seen. See y'all out there."

Tickets will be available starting with the HARDY Fan Club presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will be available throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time at hardyofficial.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Tour Dates:

Aug. 31 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

Sept. 14 -- Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sept. 15 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

Sept. 16 -- Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

Oct. 5 -- Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre

Oct. 12 -- Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

Oct. 13 -- Baton Rouge, La. @ Raising Cane's River Center

Oct. 14 -- Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct. 19 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Oct. 20 -- Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Oct. 27 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Nov. 20 -- Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

Dec. 1 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center Arena*

Dec. 2 -- Springfield, Mo. @ Great Southern Bank Arena

Dec. 7 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

Dec. 8 -- Huntsville, Ala. @ Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Dec. 9 -- Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

(Photo: Ryan Smith)

