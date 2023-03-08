Snoop Dogg Announces High School Reunion Tour With Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More

Rapper Snoop Dogg has announced the High School Reunion Tour with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama.
Produced by Live Nation, the massive 33-city tour kicks off on July 7 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, making stops across the U.S. and wrapping up in Irvine at FivePoint Amphitheatre on August 27.
The general onsale for High School Reunion Tour will begin Friday at 9 am Local Time on ticketmaster.com.
Citi card members will have access to presale tickets until Thursday at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Complete presale details are available at www.citientertainment.com.
Visit vipnation.com for more information on VIP Packages.
Tour Dates:
Fri Jul 07 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Sat Jul 08 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sun Jul 09 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 12 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sat Jul 15 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Sun Jul 16 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
Tue Jul 18 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thu Jul 20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Fri Jul 21 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
Sun Jul 23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wed Jul 26 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Fri Jul 28 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sat Jul 29 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
Sun Jul 30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Tue Aug 01 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Wed Aug 02 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Fri Aug 04 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sat Aug 05 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Aug 06 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Aug 08 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Aug 09 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 11 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 12 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 15 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Fri Aug 18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun Aug 20 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Tue Aug 22 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Wed Aug 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 25 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Sat Aug 26 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Sun Aug 27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
