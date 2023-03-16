logo
Breaking News
  

ECB Raises Rates By 50 Bps On High Inflation

By Jyotsna V   ✉   | Published:
ecbank sep12 16mar23 lt

The European Central Bank hiked interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, in line with its guidance in February, as it expects inflation to remain high for too long. The bank also said policymakers were closely monitoring the financial market turmoil triggered by the banking sector crisis in the US and Switzerland.

The central bank assured that its toolkit is fully equipped to ensure sufficient liquidity support to the euro area financial system when needed.

"The Governing Council is monitoring current market tensions closely and stands ready to respond as necessary to preserve price stability and financial stability in the euro area," the ECB said.

"The euro area banking sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions."

Markets were closely watching the decision this month as the ECB was the first major central bank to announce its policy decision following the collapse of the California-based Silicon Valley Bank and some other smaller banks in the US over the weekend as well as the bank stock selloff triggered by the troubles of the embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

Some economists were doubtful whether the ECB would indeed raise interest rates by 50 basis points this month.

Following the latest hike, the main refinancing rate, or refi, is at 3.50 percent, the deposit facility rate is at 3.00 percent and the lending rate is now 3.75 percent.

The previous change in the interest rates was a half-a-point hike in February.

The Governing Council, led by ECB President Christine Lagarde, had slowed the pace of interest rate hikes to 50 basis points from 75 basis points in December.

The ECB also raised the growth and core inflation projections for the euro area for this year. The ECB staff now sees average growth of 1.0 percent and core inflation at 4.6 percent this year.

Core inflation in the euro area hit a record high of 5.6 percent in February.

"Inflation is projected to remain too high for too long," the ECB said.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Dollar General Q4 Profit Rises, While Children's Place Slips To Loss
Retailers Dollar General Corp. (DG) and The Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE) reported on Thursday that financial results for the fourth quarter, with Dollar General profit and revenues growing from last year and Children's Place slipping to a loss with net sales also declining from last year.
Virgin Orbit Pauses Operations For A Week, Furloughs Most Employees
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is pausing all operations for a week starting Thursday as it seeks a funding lifeline, reports said. The satellite launch company also plans to furlough nearly all of its employees. Following the news, Virgin Orbit shares fell about 33 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday, and are currently down around 42 percent in pre-market activity on Nasdaq.
Credit Suisse To Borrow $54 Bln From Swiss National Bank After Shares Plunge
Credit Suisse Group AG said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs or around $53.7 billion from the Swiss National Bank after the Swiss banking major lost much of its value in the wake of latest banking industry turmoil. The development comes as its largest investor Saudi National Bank said that it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap