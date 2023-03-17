Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra have announced plans to embark on a co-headlining "The Amplified Echoes Tour."

The 29-city run kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, in Missoula at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater and will include stops across North America in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York and more before wrapping up on Saturday, August 26, in Philadelphia at Skyline Stage at the Mann.

Middle Kids will provide support during the tour across all dates. The general on sale stars Thursday, March 16 at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

Amplified Echoes Tour Dates:

Tue Jul 11 - Missoula, MT - Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater +

Fri Jul 14 - Spokane, WA - The Podium +

Sat Jul 15 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater +

Sun Jul 16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater +

Tue Jul 18 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic ^

Wed Jul 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre +

Fri Jul 21 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square at Petco Park +

Sat Jul 22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan ^

Sun Jul 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex Outdoors +

Tue Jul 25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater +

Thu Jul 27 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park ^

Fri Jul 28 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater ^

Sat Jul 29 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit ^

Sun Jul 30 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Mon Aug 07 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall +

Tue Aug 08 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater ^

Wed Aug 09 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

Fri Aug 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion +

Sun Aug 13 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ^

Tue Aug 15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club +

Wed Aug 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed ^

Fri Aug 18 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

Sat Aug 19 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoors ^

Sun Aug 20 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^

Mon Aug 21 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach ^

Wed Aug 23 - New York, NY - SummerStage In Central Park ^

Thu Aug 24 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway +

Fri Aug 25 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Buffalo +

Sat Aug 26 - Philadelphia, PA -Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

+ Jimmy Eat World Closing

^ Manchester Orchestra Closing

(Photo: Jimi Giannatti)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News