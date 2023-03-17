Grand Funk Railroad Announce 'We're An American Band' 50th Anniversary Tour

Marking the 50th anniversary of their 1973 album We're An American Band and its Platinum title track, Grand Funk Railroad have announced a U.S. tour.

The American Band Tour begins in Clewiston, Florida, on March 18, with an appearance at the Clewiston Sugar Festival.

The final two hometown shows in Michigan will feature Grand Funk Railroad performing as special guests of Kid Rock.

During the tour, the legendary rock band will play their trademark "rock and soul" classics.

The Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping song was written by Grand Funk Railroad founding member Don Brewer.

"'We're An American Band' came to me when we were flying from town to town on our Phoenix Tour in 1972," Brewer said. "We were being sued by our former manager Terry Knight and he was trying to stop us from performing. The line 'We're comin' to your town, we'll help you party it down' came to me first and I wrote the song around that line."

"Taking snippets of things going on during the tour at that time, like staying up all night with Freddy King playing poker, four young chiquitas in Omaha, sweet sweet Connie in Little Rock, and finally the declaration, 'We're An American Band,' because it sounds great and sings well. I feel lucky and blessed every time we play it live," he added.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Tour Dates:

03/18 - Clewiston, FL @ Clewiston Sugar Festival - Civic Park

04/01 - Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

04/13 - Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center

04/23 - Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

04/29 - Marietta, OH @ Peoples Bank Theatre

05/06 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Theater

05/13 - Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

05/19 - Biloxi, MS @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

06/02 - Peachtree City, GA @ Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater

06/09 - Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Casino

06/24 - Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

07/07 - St. Louis, MO @ River City Casino & Hotel

07/14 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/15 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

(Photo: Allen Clark)

