Def Leppard Announce New Album 'Drastic Symphonies' Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Def Leppard have announced that their new album Drastic Symphonies, featuring the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, will be released on May 19.

The 15-track Drastic Symphonies features Def Leppard's greatest produced tracks dramatically reimagined and sounding larger and more exhilarating than ever before.

Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, the album includes new vocals and instrumental from the band.

According to a statement, the band has "deconstructed and rebuilt not only some of their most well-known tracks but also some of their hidden gems as well. By and large, they have intertwined the audio from the original tapes and performed them alongside the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The album includes new vocals and guitars which culminates in stunningly beautiful symphonic arrangements. At different points, you can hear Joe Elliott duetting with his younger self."

"Def Leppard has always enjoyed veering off the expected path - working with the likes of Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift & Alison Krauss for example," said lead singer Joe Elliott. "So, when the offer to revisit some of our back catalogue with the Royal Philharmonic was presented to us, to a man we all jumped at it."

He added, "Although we're far from the first band to ever do this, working directly with an orchestra at Abbey Road on some of our more orchestrated songs seemed too good of an opportunity to pass up."

Drastic Symphonies will be available in CD, double vinyl, limited color double vinyl, picture disc, CD/Blu-ray and digital formats.

Drastic Symphonies Track Listing:

1. "Turn To Dust"

2. "Paper Sun"

3. "Animal"

4. "Pour Some Sugar on Me" (Stripped Version)

5. "Hysteria"

6. "Love Bites"

7. "Goodbye For Good This Time"

8. "Love"

9. "Gods Of War"

10. "Angels (Can't Help You Now)"

11. "Bringin' On the Heartbreak"

12. "Switch 625"

13. "Too Late for Love"

14. "When Love & Hate Collide"

15. "Kings Of the World"

16. "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" (Not on all versions)

(Photo: Anton Corbijn)

