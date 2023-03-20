Counting Crows Announce Summer 2023 Tour With Dashboard Confessional

Counting Crows have announced a big summer tour with Dashboard Confessional, called the "Banshee Season" tour.
Counting Crows will stop in 56 cities across North America, with Frank Turner joining as a special guest on select dates, while Dashboard Confessional will provide support for all but seven shows.
The tour will kick off on June 13 at Steelhouse Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, and will wrap up at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, on September 25. Tickets are on sale now.
"One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music. It's even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too," Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz shared in a statement.
He continued, "Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he's one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summers ever."
Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba added, "Dashboard Confessional could not be more excited to be playing all across America with our heroes and friends Counting Crows. Dreams really can come true!"
Counting Crows 2023 Banshee Season Tour Dates
June 13 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha
June 17 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at Winter River State Park
June 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
June 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
June 23 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
June 24 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 26 - Moon Twp, PA @ UPMC Events Center
June 28 - Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
June 29 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
July 1 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 2 - Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
July 5 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 6 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 8 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 9 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 12 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 15 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
July 18 - Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
July 19 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 21 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
July 22 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
July 25 - Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
July 26 - Doswell, VA @ The Meadow Event Park
July 28 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 29 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
August 1 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 2 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
August 4 - Fort Myers, FL @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena
August 5 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live
August 8 - St Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
August 9 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 11 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 12 - Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amphitheater
August 14 - Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
August 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
August 19 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
August 22 - San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
August 23 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
August 25 - Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
August 26 - Tulsa, OK @ The Cove
August 30 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava' Theater
August 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
September 2 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater
September 3 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
September 06 - Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
September 08 - Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley
September 10 - Berkeley, CA 2 The Greek Theatre
September 13 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live Outdoor Venue
September 14 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
September 16 - Seattle, WA @ TBD
September 17 - Seattle, WA @ TBD
September 19 - Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
September 21 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
September 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
September 25 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
