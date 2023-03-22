The Offspring Announce 2023 U.S. Tour With Sum 41, Simple Plan

The Offspring have announced a 2023 U.S. tour with special guests Sum 41 and Simple Plan.

Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city "Let The Bad Times Roll Tour" will begin at White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, on August 1, and conclude at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachussetts, on September 3.

"One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it's even better when you can do it with your friends - we had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we're excited that they'll be joining us this Summer in America. It's going to be great!" said The Offspring lead singer Dexter Holland.

The punk rock band had two incredible international tours last year with Sum 41 and Simple Plan.

Presale tickets are available between 10 am local time, March 22, and 10pm local time, March 23, using password: BADTIMESROLL. General on sale is scheduled to begin on March 24.

Aug 1 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre

Aug 3 | Salt Lake City, UT | USANA Amphitheatre

Aug 5 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug 6 | Irvine, CA | FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug 8 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 9 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug 11 | Austin, TX | Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 12 | North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena

Aug 13 | Dallas, TX | Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug 15 | Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug 16 | Tampa, FL | MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 18 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 19 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 20 | Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug 22 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center

Aug 23 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 25 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center

Aug-26 | Tinley Park, IL | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 27 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 29 | Milwaukee, WI | American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 30 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

Sep 1 | Burgettstown, PA | The Pavilion at Star Lake

Sep 2 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sep 3 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center

