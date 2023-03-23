logo
Canadian News
  

These 60 Biotech Stocks Delivered Over 50% Returns In Just 6 Months

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
happyinvestor mar23 lt

The following biotech stocks, featured on our site between July and December 2022, delivered gains exceeding 50% but falling short of 100%.

Headline

Published Date

Published Price

Max Price After Publication

Max Gain

Last Closing Price

AMLX- Amylyx Pharma Ascends 16%

Jul.5

$22.63

$41.93

85%

$29.28

CANO - Cano Aiming For 75%-81% Revenue Growth In FY22

Jul.7

$5.59

$9.75

74%

$1.09

ANVS - Annovis To Proceed With Phase 3 Study Of Buntanetap For Parkinson's Disease

Jul.7

$14.75

$23.91

62%

$15.88

AURA - Throwing Light On Aura...

Jul.8

$15.08

$24.83

65%

$10.08

BBIO - A Walkthrough BridgeBio

Jul.8

$10.34

$19.39

87%

$12.84

NVNO - A Quick Look At EnVVeno Medical...

Jul.12

$5.10

$7.93

55%

$4.90

ALDX - Keep An Eye On Aldeyra Today

Jul.12

$4.55

$7.99

75%

$8.06

INMD - InMode Up 12% As Prel. Results Come In Above Street View; Ups Guidance

Jul.12

$25.99

$40.29

55%

$30.48

CTKB - Cytek Biosciences Expects FY22 Revenue To Grow 25%-31%

Jul.13

$11.26

$16.05

42%

$8.80

GOSS - Gossamer Bio Rallies On $120 Mln Investment By Institutional Investors

Jul.13

$7.62

$15.195

99%

$1.11

CINC - Will CinCor Pharma Keep The Spark Alive With HALO And BrigHtn?

Jul.14

$24.02

$43.15

79%

Acquired by AZN

DSGN - Is DT-216 Well-designed?

Jul.14

$16.89

$26.30

55%

$6.24

DYN - Dyne Gearing Up For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Trials

Jul.14

$9.79

$15.63

59%

$11.48

APEN - Apollo Endosurgery To Report Q2 Results On Aug.2

Jul.25

$5.36

$10.30

92%

$9.89

SNPX - Will Synaptogenix Make A Mark In Synaptic Regeneration?

Jul.25

$5.00

$8.75

75%

$0.80

OM- At The Outset...

Jul.25

$17.42

$30.55

75%

$21.00

SIGA - SIGA Technologies Rallies As WHO Declares Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency

Jul.25

$14.45

$26.99

86%

$5.25

TMCI - Treace Medical - Working Towards Establishing Lapiplasty As Standard Of Care For Bunion Treatment

Jul.28

$16.90

$26.50

56%

$23.80

VRAX - Will Virax Get A Boost From Rising Monkeypox Cases?

Aug.1

$7.48

$14.00

87%

$0.74

TXMD - TherapeuticsMD Jumps On Receiving Equity Investment From Rubric Capital

Aug.1

$6.81

$11.69

71%

$3.40

KZIA - Kazia Therapeutics Plunges As Its Drug Candidate Paxalisib Disappoints

Aug.1

$1.63

$2.56

57%

$0.94

SGFY - Signify Health Sees Significant Momentum Heading Into H2

Aug.5

$19.00

$29.88

57%

$29.04

MYOV - Myovant Sciences Gets Expanded FDA Approval For Myfembree; Stock Up

Aug.8

$16.41

$27.06

65%

$25.19

ISEE - Iveric Bio - GATHERing Momentum?

Aug.10

$13.73

$24.56

92%

$22.64

VRDN - Viridian Catches Eyes

Aug.15

$20.01

$39.00

95%

$25.85

SMTI - Sanara MedTech - Gaining Traction

Aug.17

$28.00

$49.50

76%

$39.90

BWV - Blue Water Vaccines Surges On Co's Plans To Develop Monkeypox Vaccine

Aug.17

$3.50

$6.28

79%

$1.03

AXSM - Axsome Rises As Investors Cheer FDA Approval Of Major Depressive Disorder Drug

Aug.19

$51.89

$82.00

58%

$62.96

RVNC - Can FDA Decision On Revance's DaxibotulinumtoxinA Make Investors Smile?

Aug.19

$22.00

$35.99

66%

$31.78

TCRT - Alaunos To Make Presentations At The International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference

Aug.25

$2.20

$4.01

82%

$0.49

FENC - Fennec's Pedmark - Waiting To Make A Mark

Aug.26

$7.06

$10.85

53%

$7.57

MCRB - When Will Microbiome Therapy Join The Recurrent C.diff Infection Armamentarium?

Sep.2

45.22

$9.49

82%

$5.86

ATXS - Astria Shines...

Sep.6

$9.31

$16.28

75%

$11.33

RCKT - Rocket Pharma - Yet To Take Off...

Sep.14

$14.11

$23.48

66%

$17.13

FULC - Fulcrum - Focusing On FSHD

Sep.20

$8.63

$15.00

74%

$3.34

VIGL - Why Vigil Neuroscience Is Turning Heads

Sep.22

$8.50

$16.76

97%

$10.86

TCDA - Will Tricida Prove Its VALOR?

Sep.23

$8.60

$13.12

52%

$0.01

CUE - Cue Biopharma Rallies On Getting Fast Track Designation For Its Head And Neck Cancer Drug Candidate

Oct.4

$2.45

$4.19

71%

$3.31

STSS - Sharps' IPO Lock-up Period Ends On Oct. 11

Oct.7

$1.25

$2.04

63%

$1.30

RVPH - Reviva - Waiting To RECOVER

Oct.12

$3.25

$6.10

87%

$3.96

OLMA - Olema To Present At The 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium

Oct.13

$2.85

$5.14

80%

$3.41

NUVL - Is Nuvalent On Your Watchlist?

Oct.17

$21.00

$40.43

92%

$27.87

ZYME - Zymeworks Inks Deal With Jazz As It Gears Up For Phase 3 Biliary Tract Cancer Trial Data

Oct.19

$5.88

$10.80

83%

$8.38

JANX - Janux Therapeutics - Transitions Into Clinical Stage

Oct.20

$15.44

$23.64

53%

$11.34

TNON - Tenon's IPO Lock-up Expires On Oct. 24

Oct.21

$1.69

$3.11

84%

$1.97

HZNP - What's On The Horizon For HZNP?

Nov.4

$73.30

$113.83

55%

$107.32

EXAS - Exact Sciences - On An Accelerated Path To Profitability?

Nov.7

$37.80

$72.18

91%

$64.17

COLL - Will 2023 Be A Banner Year For Collegium Pharma?

Nov.7

$18.74

$30.22

61%

$24.06

CERT - A Second Look At Certara

Nov.8

$13.30

$20.49

65%

$23.59

PDSB - PDS Biotech Reveals Updated Data From Cervical Cancer Trial

Nov.14

$6.90

$13.65

98%

$5.84

HCM - HUTCHMED's Gastric Cancer Trial Meets One Of The Two Primary Endpoints

Nov.14

$11.05

$21.28

92%

$14.59

WVE - Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Trial Data Awaited, Will Wave Rise Or Fall?

Nov.29

$4.47

$7.12

59%

$3.80

VAXX - Can Vaxxinity Get A Boost From COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Trial Data?

Nov.30

$2.28

$4.47

96%

$2.26

CADL - Candel To Report Updated Data On CAN-2409 In Late-stage Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Tomorrow

Dec.5

$1.90

$3.06

61%

$1.47

VRNA - Will Ensifentrine Trial Data Further Enhance Verona Stock?

Dec.7

$13.25

$26.44

99%

$19.51

ALT - Altimmune Awaits Results Of Fatty Liver Disease Drug Pemvidutide

Dec.12

$10.23

$17.17

68%

$4.20

LRMR - Larimar: Exploring A Treatment For Friedreich Ataxia

Dec.14

$3.99

$6.85

72%

$4.34

CABA - Cabaletta - On A Mission To Develop The 1st Targeted Cellular Therapies For Autoimmune Diseases

Dec.21

$7.38

$12.88

74%

$7.49

ORIC - ORIC Pharma Collaborates With Pfizer To Advance Multiple Myeloma Drug Trial

Dec.22

$4.39

$6.85

56%

$4.62

CBAY - How Good Is CymaBay's RESPONSE Going To Be?

Dec.23

$5.04

$8.75

73%

$8.79

The "Last Closing Price" refers to the closing price recorded on March 22, 2023.

Related Reading

These 23 Biotech Stocks Generated Triple-Digit Returns In Just 6 Months

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap