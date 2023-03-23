These 60 Biotech Stocks Delivered Over 50% Returns In Just 6 Months

The following biotech stocks, featured on our site between July and December 2022, delivered gains exceeding 50% but falling short of 100%.
Headline
Published Date
Published Price
Max Price After Publication
Max Gain
Last Closing Price
AMLX- Amylyx Pharma Ascends 16%
Jul.5
$22.63
$41.93
85%
$29.28
CANO - Cano Aiming For 75%-81% Revenue Growth In FY22
Jul.7
$5.59
$9.75
74%
$1.09
ANVS - Annovis To Proceed With Phase 3 Study Of Buntanetap For Parkinson's Disease
$14.75
$23.91
62%
$15.88
AURA - Throwing Light On Aura...
Jul.8
$15.08
$24.83
65%
$10.08
BBIO - A Walkthrough BridgeBio
$10.34
$19.39
87%
$12.84
NVNO - A Quick Look At EnVVeno Medical...
Jul.12
$5.10
$7.93
55%
$4.90
ALDX - Keep An Eye On Aldeyra Today
$4.55
$7.99
75%
$8.06
INMD - InMode Up 12% As Prel. Results Come In Above Street View; Ups Guidance
$25.99
$40.29
$30.48
CTKB - Cytek Biosciences Expects FY22 Revenue To Grow 25%-31%
Jul.13
$11.26
$16.05
42%
$8.80
GOSS - Gossamer Bio Rallies On $120 Mln Investment By Institutional Investors
$7.62
$15.195
99%
$1.11
CINC - Will CinCor Pharma Keep The Spark Alive With HALO And BrigHtn?
Jul.14
$24.02
$43.15
79%
Acquired by AZN
DSGN - Is DT-216 Well-designed?
$16.89
$26.30
$6.24
DYN - Dyne Gearing Up For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Trials
$9.79
$15.63
59%
$11.48
APEN - Apollo Endosurgery To Report Q2 Results On Aug.2
Jul.25
$5.36
$10.30
92%
$9.89
SNPX - Will Synaptogenix Make A Mark In Synaptic Regeneration?
$5.00
$8.75
$0.80
OM- At The Outset...
$17.42
$30.55
$21.00
SIGA - SIGA Technologies Rallies As WHO Declares Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency
$14.45
$26.99
86%
$5.25
TMCI - Treace Medical - Working Towards Establishing Lapiplasty As Standard Of Care For Bunion Treatment
Jul.28
$16.90
$26.50
56%
$23.80
VRAX - Will Virax Get A Boost From Rising Monkeypox Cases?
Aug.1
$7.48
$14.00
$0.74
TXMD - TherapeuticsMD Jumps On Receiving Equity Investment From Rubric Capital
$6.81
$11.69
71%
$3.40
KZIA - Kazia Therapeutics Plunges As Its Drug Candidate Paxalisib Disappoints
$1.63
$2.56
57%
$0.94
SGFY - Signify Health Sees Significant Momentum Heading Into H2
Aug.5
$19.00
$29.88
$29.04
MYOV - Myovant Sciences Gets Expanded FDA Approval For Myfembree; Stock Up
Aug.8
$16.41
$27.06
$25.19
ISEE - Iveric Bio - GATHERing Momentum?
Aug.10
$13.73
$24.56
$22.64
VRDN - Viridian Catches Eyes
Aug.15
$20.01
$39.00
95%
$25.85
SMTI - Sanara MedTech - Gaining Traction
Aug.17
$28.00
$49.50
76%
$39.90
BWV - Blue Water Vaccines Surges On Co's Plans To Develop Monkeypox Vaccine
$3.50
$6.28
$1.03
AXSM - Axsome Rises As Investors Cheer FDA Approval Of Major Depressive Disorder Drug
Aug.19
$51.89
$82.00
58%
$62.96
RVNC - Can FDA Decision On Revance's DaxibotulinumtoxinA Make Investors Smile?
$22.00
$35.99
66%
$31.78
TCRT - Alaunos To Make Presentations At The International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference
Aug.25
$2.20
$4.01
82%
$0.49
FENC - Fennec's Pedmark - Waiting To Make A Mark
Aug.26
$7.06
$10.85
53%
$7.57
MCRB - When Will Microbiome Therapy Join The Recurrent C.diff Infection Armamentarium?
Sep.2
45.22
$9.49
$5.86
ATXS - Astria Shines...
Sep.6
$9.31
$16.28
$11.33
RCKT - Rocket Pharma - Yet To Take Off...
Sep.14
$14.11
$23.48
$17.13
FULC - Fulcrum - Focusing On FSHD
Sep.20
$8.63
$15.00
$3.34
VIGL - Why Vigil Neuroscience Is Turning Heads
Sep.22
$8.50
$16.76
97%
$10.86
TCDA - Will Tricida Prove Its VALOR?
Sep.23
$8.60
$13.12
52%
$0.01
CUE - Cue Biopharma Rallies On Getting Fast Track Designation For Its Head And Neck Cancer Drug Candidate
Oct.4
$2.45
$4.19
$3.31
STSS - Sharps' IPO Lock-up Period Ends On Oct. 11
Oct.7
$1.25
$2.04
63%
$1.30
RVPH - Reviva - Waiting To RECOVER
Oct.12
$3.25
$6.10
$3.96
OLMA - Olema To Present At The 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium
Oct.13
$2.85
$5.14
80%
$3.41
NUVL - Is Nuvalent On Your Watchlist?
Oct.17
$40.43
$27.87
ZYME - Zymeworks Inks Deal With Jazz As It Gears Up For Phase 3 Biliary Tract Cancer Trial Data
Oct.19
$5.88
$10.80
83%
$8.38
JANX - Janux Therapeutics - Transitions Into Clinical Stage
Oct.20
$15.44
$23.64
$11.34
TNON - Tenon's IPO Lock-up Expires On Oct. 24
Oct.21
$1.69
$3.11
84%
$1.97
HZNP - What's On The Horizon For HZNP?
Nov.4
$73.30
$113.83
$107.32
EXAS - Exact Sciences - On An Accelerated Path To Profitability?
Nov.7
$37.80
$72.18
91%
$64.17
COLL - Will 2023 Be A Banner Year For Collegium Pharma?
$18.74
$30.22
61%
$24.06
CERT - A Second Look At Certara
Nov.8
$13.30
$20.49
$23.59
PDSB - PDS Biotech Reveals Updated Data From Cervical Cancer Trial
Nov.14
$6.90
$13.65
98%
$5.84
HCM - HUTCHMED's Gastric Cancer Trial Meets One Of The Two Primary Endpoints
$11.05
$21.28
$14.59
WVE - Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Trial Data Awaited, Will Wave Rise Or Fall?
Nov.29
$4.47
$7.12
$3.80
VAXX - Can Vaxxinity Get A Boost From COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Trial Data?
Nov.30
$2.28
96%
$2.26
CADL - Candel To Report Updated Data On CAN-2409 In Late-stage Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Tomorrow
Dec.5
$1.90
$3.06
$1.47
VRNA - Will Ensifentrine Trial Data Further Enhance Verona Stock?
Dec.7
$13.25
$26.44
$19.51
ALT - Altimmune Awaits Results Of Fatty Liver Disease Drug Pemvidutide
Dec.12
$10.23
$17.17
68%
$4.20
LRMR - Larimar: Exploring A Treatment For Friedreich Ataxia
Dec.14
$3.99
$6.85
72%
$4.34
CABA - Cabaletta - On A Mission To Develop The 1st Targeted Cellular Therapies For Autoimmune Diseases
Dec.21
$7.38
$12.88
$7.49
ORIC - ORIC Pharma Collaborates With Pfizer To Advance Multiple Myeloma Drug Trial
Dec.22
$4.39
$4.62
CBAY - How Good Is CymaBay's RESPONSE Going To Be?
Dec.23
$5.04
73%
$8.79
The "Last Closing Price" refers to the closing price recorded on March 22, 2023.
