3 Doors Down Announce 'Away From The Sun' Anniversary Tour

3 Doors Down have announced an "Away From The Sun" anniversary tour in celebration of their sophomore album.

The band will be playing all of the songs from the album throughout the performances, plus all of their biggest hits.

The tour will kick off on June 14 at Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, Maryland, and conclude on October 21 at Harrah's Cherokee in Cherokee, North Carolina.

The general on sale for the tour begins Friday, March 24, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

Special guest Candlebox will support 3 Doors Down on the "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour"

Away from the Sun, the second studio album recorded by 3 Doors Down, was released by Universal Music Group on November 12, 2002. The album featured singles like "When I'm Gone", "The Road I'm On," "Here Without You" and "Away from the Sun".

3 Doors Down 2023 Away From the Sun Anniverarsy Tour Dates:

June 14 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

June 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 17 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 21 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 23 - Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino

June 24 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

June 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

June 30 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 1 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 5 - Traverse City, MI @ Cherry Festival

July 7 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

July 8 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

July 13 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento

July 15 - Costa Mesa, CA @ Orange County Fair

July 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

July 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

July 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 21 - Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone-Bannock Casino

July 23 - Great Falls, MT @ Voyagers Stadium

July 25 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

July 27 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest

July 28 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug 4 - Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

Aug 5 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug 9 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug 11 - Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Aug 12 - Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair

Aug 16 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Aug 18 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

Aug 25 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug 26 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Aug 30 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept 1 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

Sept 2 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept 6 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

Sept 8 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

Sept 9 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Sept 13 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

Sept 15 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sept 16 - Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

Sept 20 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

Sept 22 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sept 23 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Oct 21 - Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee

