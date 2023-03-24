3 Doors Down Announce 'Away From The Sun' Anniversary Tour

3 Doors Down have announced an "Away From The Sun" anniversary tour in celebration of their sophomore album.
The band will be playing all of the songs from the album throughout the performances, plus all of their biggest hits.
The tour will kick off on June 14 at Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, Maryland, and conclude on October 21 at Harrah's Cherokee in Cherokee, North Carolina.
The general on sale for the tour begins Friday, March 24, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.
Special guest Candlebox will support 3 Doors Down on the "Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour"
Away from the Sun, the second studio album recorded by 3 Doors Down, was released by Universal Music Group on November 12, 2002. The album featured singles like "When I'm Gone", "The Road I'm On," "Here Without You" and "Away from the Sun".
3 Doors Down 2023 Away From the Sun Anniverarsy Tour Dates:
June 14 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
June 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
June 17 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 21 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
June 23 - Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino
June 24 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
June 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 30 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 1 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 5 - Traverse City, MI @ Cherry Festival
July 7 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
July 8 - Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
July 13 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento
July 15 - Costa Mesa, CA @ Orange County Fair
July 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
July 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
July 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 21 - Fort Hall, ID @ Shoshone-Bannock Casino
July 23 - Great Falls, MT @ Voyagers Stadium
July 25 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
July 27 - Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
July 28 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug 4 - Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
Aug 5 - Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Aug 9 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug 11 - Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Aug 12 - Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair
Aug 16 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Aug 18 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Aug 19 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Aug 23 - New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square
Aug 25 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug 26 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Aug 30 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Sept 1 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
Sept 2 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept 6 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
Sept 8 - North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
Sept 9 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
Sept 13 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
Sept 15 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sept 16 - Boca Raton, FL @ Mizner Park Amphitheater
Sept 20 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
Sept 22 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sept 23 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Oct 21 - Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee
