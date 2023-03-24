logo
Breaking News
  

UK Retail Sales Rise Most In 4 Months, Consumer Sentiment At 1-Year High

By Renju Jaya   ✉   | Published:
ukinflation aug15 24mar23 lt

UK retail sales grew at the fastest pace in four months in February on robust non-food stores sales even as high inflation eats into households' purchasing power, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Friday.

British consumers' confidence strengthened to a one-year high in March driven by the rising willingness to buy and improved assessment about the overall economy, separate survey results from the market research group GfK revealed.

Retail sales volume increased 1.2 percent on a monthly basis in February, following a revised 0.9 percent rise in January, the Office for National Statistics reported. The pace of expansion was forecast to ease to 0.2 percent.

This was the biggest monthly rise since October 2022 which was affected by the additional bank holiday for the State Funeral in September.

Food store sales gained 0.9 percent from January. Non-food store sales grew 2.4 percent because of strong sales in discount department stores.

Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales slid 1.1 percent, following January's 1.1 percent rise when rail strikes may have increased car travel, the ONS said.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales advanced at a faster growth of 1.5 percent after an increase of 0.9 percent a month ago. The rate also far exceeded economists' forecast of a 0.1 percent gain.

Despite two consecutive rise in retail sales, sales volumes decreased 3.5 percent from the last year. Sales were forecast to drop 4.7 percent after January's 5.2 percent decrease.

Likewise, sales excluding automotive fuel posted an annual fall of 3.3 percent, following a 5.4 percent drop in January.

Elsewhere, the GfK survey showed that consumer confidence strengthened in March still the reading remained negative signaling pessimism due to continuing concerns about personal financial situation as high inflation squeezed household budgets.

The consumer confidence index rose to -36 in March, in line with economists' expectations, and up from -38 in February.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
United Airlines, Archer To Launch First Air Taxi Route In Chicago
United Airlines and Archer Aviation Inc. announced plans to launch the first commercial electric air taxi route in Chicago, between O'Hare International Airport or ORD and Vertiport Chicago. As part of their urban air mobility or UAM network buildout, both companies will utilize Archer's electric vertical takeoff and landing or eVTOL aircraft in the new route.
Aunt Millie's Our Family White Hot Dog Buns Recalled
Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Perfection Bakeries D/B/A Aunt Millie's is recalling 8 ct. packages of Our Family White Hot Dog Buns citing the possible presence of undeclared sesame, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The product comes in a printed plastic package marked with "Our Family Hot Dog Buns 8 ct." on the top and has a blue twist tie.
Ascend Labs Recalls Oral Anticoagulant Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules
Parsippany, New Jersey -based Ascend Laboratories LLC. is recalling Dabigatran Etcxilate capsules citing the detection of N-Nitrosodimethylamine or NDMA impurity, a probable human carcinogen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The product is used as an oral anticoagulant to lower the risk of stroke and blood clots.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap