Peter Murphy Postpones David Bowie Tribute Tour Due To Medical Procedure

Peter Murphy has postponed his upcoming David Bowie tribute tour due to an unexpected medical procedure.
"Celebrating David Bowie" has announced that the U.S. tour has been rescheduled to October and November 2023.
"Singer Peter Murphy has undergone an unexpected medical procedure that prohibits his ability to travel as planned. He is recovering well, will fully recover, and be ready to tour the US with the group this Fall," Murphy's team wrote on Instagram.
The tour producers are diligently exploring all options to stage performances in the cities that have been on-sale, alongside adding other markets due to popular demand, they added.
The Bauhaus frontman was scheduled to embark on a tribute tour in honor of Bowie with guitarist Adrian Belew next month.
As per the revised schedule, the tour will begin in Tacoma, Washington, on October 10 and conclude in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 22.
Tickets purchased for Murphy's original tour dates will be honored on the rescheduled date.
Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour Dates:
10/10 - Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre
10/11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/16 - Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim
10/17 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box
10/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
10/20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
10/21 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater
10/22 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
10/24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/25 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
10/29 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
10/31 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
11/03 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
11/05 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
11/06 - Washington D.C. @ The Hamilton Live
11/10 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
11/11 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
11/12 - Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury
11/14 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
11/15 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
11/16 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
11/17 - Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre
11/20 - Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center
11/22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
