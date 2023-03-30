Peter Murphy Postpones David Bowie Tribute Tour Due To Medical Procedure

Peter Murphy has postponed his upcoming David Bowie tribute tour due to an unexpected medical procedure.

"Celebrating David Bowie" has announced that the U.S. tour has been rescheduled to October and November 2023.

"Singer Peter Murphy has undergone an unexpected medical procedure that prohibits his ability to travel as planned. He is recovering well, will fully recover, and be ready to tour the US with the group this Fall," Murphy's team wrote on Instagram.

The tour producers are diligently exploring all options to stage performances in the cities that have been on-sale, alongside adding other due to popular demand, they added.

The Bauhaus frontman was scheduled to embark on a tribute tour in honor of Bowie with guitarist Adrian Belew next month.

As per the revised schedule, the tour will begin in Tacoma, Washington, on October 10 and conclude in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 22.

Tickets purchased for Murphy's original tour dates will be honored on the rescheduled date.

Tickets are available at http://CelebratingDavidBowie.com

Celebrating David Bowie 2023 Tour Dates:

10/10 - Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre

10/11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/16 - Anaheim, CA @ City National Grove of Anaheim

10/17 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

10/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

10/20 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/21 - Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

10/22 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

10/24 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/25 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/29 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

10/31 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

11/03 - Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

11/05 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

11/06 - Washington D.C. @ The Hamilton Live

11/10 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

11/11 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

11/12 - Westbury, NY @ NYCB Theatre at Westbury

11/14 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

11/15 - Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

11/16 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

11/17 - Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

11/20 - Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

11/21 - Chicago, IL @ Copernicus Center

11/22 - Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

(Photo: Jeffrey Donavan)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News