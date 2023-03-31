Godsmack, Staind Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Rock bands Godsmack and Staind have announced a 25-city co-headlining 2023 tour.
The tour, produced by Live Nation, is set to commence with a concert at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, Missouri, on July 18.
The trek, which will have stops in several cities, including Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and more, will conclude with a show at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre in Austin, Texas, on August 31.
"Really looking forward to running on tour this summer with our old pals in Staind. For sure every night will be packed with great music and A LOT of fun memories! Don't miss it!" Godsmack said in a statement.
"We're really looking forward to being out with Sully and the guys this summer," adds Staind lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis.
"The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong," writes Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok. "We're stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer."
Godsmack / Staind 2023 Summer North American Tour
July 18 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 20 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 21 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 22 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 25 - Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 26 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 28 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 29 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 02 - Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug. 03 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 05 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 06 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 08 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 09 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 13 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 16 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
Aug. 20 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Aug. 24 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
Aug. 27 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 31 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
(Photo: Live Nation)
