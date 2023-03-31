Queen + Adam Lambert Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced they are brining their "Rhapsody Tour" back to North American.

Having first launched their universally acclaimed "Rhapsody Tour" with 25 epic shows across North America in 2019, Queen + Adam Lambert are bringing their highly acclaimed production, now expanded and updated, back to where it first began.

After a 4-year long hiatus, Sir Brian May, Roger Taylor and their frontman Adam Lambert have announced they will set out on a spectacular North America run this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on October 4 at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena making stops in Toronto, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and more before concluding at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Queen + Adam Lambert's 150-minute career-spanning set list celebrates the band's extraordinary back catalogue, lining up wall-to-wall immortal anthems like "We Will Rock You," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Radio Ga Ga", and "Somebody To Love" alongside classic deep cuts and vintage fan favorites.

May said , "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious.

Watch out world."



"I can't wait to tour North America one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are Brian May and Roger Taylor," Lambert added.

The 2023 North American tour will see Queen + Adam Lambert supported on stage by their regular band members, long-serving Queen keyboard player and musical director Spike Edney, bass guitarist Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.

Tickets will be available via a general on-sale beginning March 31 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

Queen + Adam Lambert The Rhapsody Tour Dates:

Wed Oct 04 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sun Oct 08 - Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Tue Oct 10 — Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sun Oct 15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wed Oct 18 — Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 23 — Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Fri Oct 27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Mon Oct 30 — Chicago, IL - United Center

Thu Nov 02 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sun Nov 05 — Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Wed Nov 08 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sat Nov 11 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

