European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Inflation, Unemployment Data Due

Flash inflation and unemployment figures from the euro area and revised quarterly national accounts and house prices from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are expected to register an annual fall of 2.2 percent in March, following a 1.1 percent drop in February.

In the meantime, the Office for National Statistics releases UK revised GDP data for the fourth quarter. The is expected to log a nil growth.

Also, retail sales and import price reports from Germany are due at 2.00 am. Retail sales are set to grow 0.5 percent on month in February, in contrast to the 0.3 percent fall in January. At the same time, import price inflation is seen at 4.2 percent in February versus 6.6 percent in January.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is set to issue Swiss retail sales data for February.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office Insee publishes flash consumer prices. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 5.5 percent in March from 6.3 percent in February. Household consumption is expected to remain flat on month after rising 1.5 percent a month ago.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is set to publish final GDP data for the fourth quarter.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's Federal Labor Agency publishes unemployment data for March. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 5.5 percent.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurozone flash inflation and unemployment figures are due. Flash inflation is forecast to ease to 7.1 percent in March from 8.5 percent in February. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 6.7 percent.

In the meantime, flash inflation figures are due from Italy. Consumer price inflation is seen at 8.2 percent in March, slower than the 9.1 percent in February.

