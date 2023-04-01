Run The Jewels Announce Four-City 10th Anniversary Tour

Run the Jewels have announced a four-city tour in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The Killer Mike and El-P duo said "RTJX - Celebrating 10 Years of Run The Jewels" will feature four shows each in New York City, Atlanta, Chicago, and Los Angeles, during which El-P and Killer Mike will perform a different, career-spanning set each night.

"It's mind blowing to us that it's been 10 years since we joined forces as RTJ. The best way we can think to celebrate is to get the whole family together and do what we love for the people who love us back," the duo said. "It's going to be amazing, just like this entire ride has been, and we are grateful to get a chance to celebrate with our jewel runners this year and finally get back into clubs to destroy some stages for you."

"We're doing 4 cities, 4 nights each, and 4 full albums worth of jams, many we have only performed a small handful of times during our whole existence," they added. "So on night one it's RTJ1 in full plus many more songs from the other records, night two it's RTJ2... etc. etc. We can't wait to get out there and see you."

The tour will commence with a show at Terminal 5 in New York on September 13. The final concert of the tour is scheduled to take place on October 14 at Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

Run the Jewels Tour Dates:

09/13 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/14 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/15 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/16 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/27 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/28 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/29 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

09/30 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/02 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/03 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/04 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/05 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

