Boygenius Announce Summer 2023 Tour With Carly Rae Jepsen & More

Boygenius have announced plans to embark on a tour of the U.S. in support of their new album The Record.

The indie supergroup, comprised of Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers, will kick off their trek on June 2 at Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

The band will make stops across Houston, New Orleans, New York City, Chicago, and Nashville before wrapping up the trek on August 5 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colarado.

The band's first live performance has also been announced for April 12 at The Fox Theater ahead of its appearance at Coachella Music and Arts Festival.

Opening acts for the dates include Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Illuminati Hotties, Bartees Strange and Claud.

Tickets for the tor are on sale now.

Boygenius' debut album, The Record, arrived on March 31st via Interscope.

Tour Dates:

April 12 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

April 15 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

April 22 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Music & Arts Festival

June 2 - San Diego, CA @ Thrive Park at Snapdragon Stadium !

June 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Brookside at the Rosebowl !

June 4 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater at Stanford !

June 6 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

June 8 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

June 9 - Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theater Grounds !

June 10 - New Orleans, LA @ City Park !

June 11 - Atlanta, GA @ Central Park !

June 13 - Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena *

June 14 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

June 16 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion !

June 17 - New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium !

June 18 - Boston, MA @ The Stage at Suffolk Downs !

June 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE +

June 21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^+

June 23 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! Festival !

June 24 - Chicago, IL @ Riis Park !

June 25 - Nashville, TN @ Centennial Park !

July 28 - Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater % =

July 29 - George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre % =

July 30 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater % =

Aug. 1 - Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater =

Aug. 2 - Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden =

Aug. 3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Library Square =

Aug. 5 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre =

! Re:SET Concert Series with Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange

* Support from Bartees Strange

^ Support from Broken Social Scene

% Support from Carly Rae Jepsen

+ Support from Claud

= Support from Illuminati Hotties

(Photo: Harrison Whitford)

