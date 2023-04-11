Peter Gabriel Releases New Single 'i/o (Bright-Side Mix)'

Peter Gabriel recently released the Bright-Side Mix of the title track from his forthcoming album, i/o.

Written and produced by Gabriel, i/o was primarily recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire and The Beehive in London. The song features Soweto Gospel Choir, who were recorded at High Seas Studios in South Africa.

Speaking about the new song, Gabriel said, "This month the song is i/o and i/o means input / output. You see it on the back of a lot of electrical equipment and it just triggered some ideas about the stuff we put in and pull out of ourselves, in physical and non-physical ways. That was the starting point of this idea and then trying to talk about the interconnectedness of everything."

"The older I get, I probably don't get any smarter, but I have learned a few things and it makes a lot of sense to me that we are not these independent islands that we like to think we are, that we are part of a whole," he continued. "If we can see ourselves as better connected, still messed up individuals, but as part of a whole, then maybe there's something to learn?"

i/o as a potential album title has long-been known within fan circles, and is now the name of the current project, the album and the forthcoming tour, but as Gabriel says, "It's been around for a long time as a title for this project. I always knew I was going to write a song called i/o, but the title came first."

Continuing the theme of working with a different artist for each song release, this month's track is accompanied by a cover image featuring the work of Olafur Eliasson, who is someone Gabriel first met when the artist was launching his Little Sun Project.

