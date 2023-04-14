logo
Breaking News
  

European Shares Gain As Rate Hike Worries Ease

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
european market 021219 14apr23 lt

European stocks rose on Friday and were set for their longest weekly gaining streak since early December amid hopes that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle.

Signs of cooling inflation prompted speculation that the Fed and other central banks may postpone or scale back plans for interest rate hikes to support growth.

Figures from Destatis revealed earlier today that Germany's wholesale price inflation slowed to the lowest level in more than two years in March.

Wholesale price inflation eased more-than-expected to 2.0 percent in March from 8.9 percent in February. This was the lowest rate since January 2021, when prices remained flat.

France's consumer price index climbed 5.7 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 6.3 percent rise in February, the statistical office Insee reported.

That was just above the 5.6 percent growth seen in the flash data published on March 31.

The focus now shifts to U.S. earnings, with big banks including JP Morgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo and Citigroup reporting their financial results later in the day.

The pan European STOXX 600 was up 0.4 percent at 465.92 after rising 0.4 percent on Thursday.

The German DAX, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent.

William Hill owner 888 Holdings soared 18 percent after it reported a double-digit rise in its annual revenue and higher adjusted earnings.

Veterinary pharmaceuticals firm Dechra jumped 36 percent after confirming it is in talks with private equity group EQT for a possible offer in a 4.63 billion pound ($5.80 billion) all-cash deal.

Struggling fashion brand Superdry slumped 18 percent on equity dilution worries after announcing a potential equity raise of up to 20 percent backed by founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton.

YouGov rallied 2 percent after the online market research company appointed Steve Hatch as its next chief executive.

Dutch navigation and digital mapping firm TomTom NV climbed 7 percent after returning to profit in the first quarter.

Hermes rose 1.3 percent in Paris after the Birkin bag maker reported a better-than-expected 23 percent rise in first-quarter sales.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Boeing 737 Max Production And Deliveries To Hit By Parts Issue; Stock Down
Boeing Co. has warned that production and deliveries of 737 Max, its best-selling planes, will be reduced in the near term due to issues with parts supplied by Spirit AeroSystems, reports said. The problem comes at a time when the airlines worldwide are experiencing a rebound in operations amid the peak travel season. The expected pause in production, amid an industry-wide shortage of new jets...
Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum Chewable Tablets Recalled
Miami, Florida -based Rico Perez Products, Inc. is recalling 60-count bottles of Dr. Rico Perez Super Kids Colostrum chewable tablets citing the potential to contain undeclared milk allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The affected product comes in a 60-count, white plastic bottle,...
Amazon Says AWS Faces Short-term Headwinds; Andrew Jassy's Total Compensation Dips
Amazon announced that its cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services or AWS, despite having $85 billion annualized revenue run rate, faces short-term headwinds right now. According to the e-commerce and tech major, the companies who opt for AWS services are being more cautious in spending amid the challenging, current macroeconomic conditions.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap