Maggie Rogers Announces Summer 2023 North American Tour

Maggie Rogers has announced plans to embark on a tour of North America this summer.

The Summer of '23 tour kicks off July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and concludes on August 17 in Troutdale, Oregon. In between the trek, Rogers will also make festival appearances at Newport Folk, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands.

Soccer Mommy will serve as special guest for the first half of the trek, while Alvvays will open the second half.

Rogers has also announced that fans can purchase tickets with a reduced surcharge directly from some of the venues' box office for one day only.

"In an effort to eliminate bots and lower fees — I'm going analog . Come buy a ticket like it's 1965," Rogers tweeted.

Maggie Rogers 2023 Tour Dates:

06/03 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/08 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/10 - Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/12 - Zürich, CH @ Komplex ^

06/13 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall ^

06/14 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik ^

06/16 - Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia ^

06/17 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller ^

06/18 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega ^

06/20 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt ^

06/21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ^

06/21-25 - Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg ^

06/27 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel ^

07/14 - Cavendish, PEI @ Sommo Festival

07/24 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre *

07/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

07/27 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium *

07/28 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

07/29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center *

07/31 - Portland, ME @ Thompson's Point *

08/03 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

08/04-05 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 - St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/09 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

08/10 - Orem, UT @ UCCU Center #

08/11-12 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

08/16 - Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater #

08/17 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield #

09/29 - Washington, DC @ Atlantis

^ = w/ Del Water Gap

* = w/ Soccer Mommy

# = w/ Alvvays

