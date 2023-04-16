Lil Baby Announces 'It's Only Us' Tour With The Kid LAROI, GloRilla & More

Rapper Lil Baby has announced the "It's Only Us" tour in support of his most recent album, It's Only Me, which was released in October last year.

The 32-date tour is set to kick off on July 26 in Houston, Texas. Lil Baby will perform across Austin, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Boston, and many more before wrapping the tour on September 22 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Lil Baby will receive support from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho while on the road.

Tickets are on sale now.

It's Only Us Tour Dates:

Wed Jul 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Fri Jul 28 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Sat Jul 29 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Tue Aug 01- Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Wed Aug 02 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena+*

Fri Aug 04 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sat Aug 05 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena+*

Sun Aug 06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Wed Aug 09 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Sat Aug 12 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Tue Aug 15 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Aug 17 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center+

Fri Aug 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum+

Sat Aug 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center+

Wed Aug 23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Aug 24 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sat Aug 26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Thu Aug 31 - Washington D.C. - Capital One Arena

Sat Sep 02 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sun Sep 03 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Tue Sep 05 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Wed Sep 06 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Sep 07 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum*

Fri Sep 08 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Sat Sep 09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

Mon Sep 11 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Tue Sep 12 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Fri Sep 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 16 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tue Sep 19 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Fri Sep 22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena

+The Kid LAROI

*GloRilla

GLOSS UP

Rylo Rodriguez

Hunxho

+Will not be joining stop

*Will not be joining stop

(Photo: Kenneth Cappello)

